Machine Gun Kelly cuts loose with razor-blade guitar in nightclub return

Machine Gun Kelly doesn’t get out much lately. The recording star also known as MGK told a Strip nightclub crowd late Saturday night, “This is my first night out of the house since I had my beautiful daughter.”

Kelly had taken up a different sort of crib, LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau, where he headlined the ongoing “Wrestlemania After Dark” events. His paternal reference was to the baby girl born March 27, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée, Megan Fox.

The parents have not publicly announced their daughter’s name, first referring to her as “Celestial Seed,” then clarifying that was a term of endearment and not a name.

For Kelly, who has a legal name (Colson Baker), it was certainly his first performance since his daughter’s birth. But he and Fox were spotted shopping together at a grocery store in Calabasas, California on Friday. They announced in November that they had ended their engagement.

Kelly’s performance rocked the nightspot at Wrestlemania’s host hotel. MGK arrived at 1:45 a.m. and played for a half-hour.

A rapper-singer-songwriter-musician, MGK is a handful away from the stage, famous for his public feuds with Eminem and G-Easy and disquieting PDA with Fox. But he puts on an energetic show amid the strobes, lasers, rotating LED chandelier and his own riffs on an electric guitar shaped like a razor blade (the guy was clean-shaven, give him that).

The 34-year-old headliner’s set list was spiced with “Floor 13,” “Papercuts” and “Lonely Road,” his partnership with Jelly Roll incorporating the John Denver classic. By 2:30 a.m., most of the crowed filed out, calling it a night or maybe it was time to shop.

View on Threads

“Yeet!”

Newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso appeared with WWE star Jimmy Uso in the club and earlier on the red carpet. They are fraternal twins and former eight-time, tag-team champions in the Raw and SmackDown brands.

Jey Uso has made the phrase, “Yeet!” his signature call-out and also personal marketing weapon. For Uso, it is an exclamation of enthusiasm. Judging by the frequency he shouts the “Yeet!” The champion is enthusiastic, a lot. He also wears sunglasses with “Yeet” in white paint splashed across both lenses.

Jey had hours earlier claimed the belt with a victory over Gunther at Allegiant Stadium. But in our brief chat, he took an immediate interest in the attire of yours truly. A blue-and-white checked Paisley & Gray suit with a brown Scala fedora. Nothing spectacular. But the wrestler, with his jewel-encrusted WWE title belt slung over his shoulder, shouted, “John! Are you wearing another suit tomorrow? I hope you do, ‘cuz I got two, and I hope it matches what I got. We gotta look good, and if you don’t look good tomorrow, I’m gonna screw with you.”

There is a reference to getting belted here, but I’m not chancing it.

In the lounge

I popped into Nowhere, Fontainebleau’s no-cover music club, to catch the wonderful Vegas artist Adelaide, who is in the venue’s headliner rotation. I ran into MMA legend Frank Mir at the side of the stage. I had just missed star DJ David Guetta, who played LIV Beach earlier. The lounge is a very Cool Hang, though I’m not sure the point of the single pool table in the middle of the venue. It’s more a sports-bar amenity, but a couple were playing and watching the show. I’ll rack ‘em next time.

From earlier, former Siegfried & Roy Jungle Palace, ⁦⁦hosting the Nevada Down Syndrome Easter Party. More parties and events planned beginning next month. ⁦@reviewjournal⁩ #Kats #Vegas pic.twitter.com/17vWWmvnR5 — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) April 21, 2025

Jungle Palace moves forward

Checked in with George Carden, owner of Siegfried and Roy’s longtime Jungle Palace estate, on Sunday. The fabled property where S&R kept several of their white tigers was hosting the Nevada Down Syndrome Easter Party. S&R’s former Evil Queen, who is not so evil, Lynette Chappell, and philanthropic icon Linda Smith were on hand. So was the veteran circus performer Wally Eastwood of “V — The Ultimate Variety Show,” a cousin of Carden’s and a family representative after the Cardens bought the property for $3 million a little more than two years ago.

Expect more weddings, events public and private, and charity endeavors at the estate as it obtains proper permitting. The place was doomed to be razed for an apartment complex when the Cardens — George and his son, Brett — stepped in.

The circus is ongoing, as the family founded the Carden Family Circus. George is a member of the prestigious Circus Ring of Fame and was a friend of Siegfried and Roy, whose personal items are still on display at the Palace.

Cool Hang Alert

Lon Bronson Band plays Myron’s on Friday night. Sold out at the moment but check back. But the May 23 show is on sale now and seats are available. Industrial strength R&B, rock, soul and funk with a super-loyal local following. The Bronson Band continues its second life after nearly a decade at the Smith Center. Go to thesmithcenter.com for intel.

View on Threads

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.