Madison Beer, DJ Snake, Becky G power Resorts Worlds’ DJ lineup

Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien are among the headliners performing special events at the Zouk and Ayu clubs.

DJ Snake is among the diverse lineup of DJs set to open Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Wynn Nightlife)

Becky G is among the announced headlining DJs at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

Brody Jenner performs a "Shoey," which is drinking beer out of a sneaker, at On The Record at Park MGM on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Tony Tran)

Brody Jenner arrives at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Oct. 24, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

Madison Beer arrives at The 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Resorts World Las Vegas has unfurled its diverse lineup of DJs set to open Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub.

Becky G, DJ Snake and Madison Beer top the list of resident headliners. Brody Jenner is paired with L.A. DJ and producer Devin Lucien among the talent signed to perform special events at the resort.

Cash Cash, Charly Jordan, DJ Ruckus, Dee Jay Silver, Gareth Emery, Jonas Blue, Louis The Child, Madds, R3hab and Tay James. The lineup performs through the summer at Ayu Dayclub, including the Ayu Nights evening parties, and also Zouk Nightclub, due to open this fall.

The revelry launches in earnest over the July 4 weekend, when Zouk Group will launch Moonbeam, a day-to-night party on Sundays that (says the company’s description) “will transport guests from the Las Vegas Strip to a tropical oasis.” The event is themed for such international festival outposts as Tulum and Ibiza.

The $4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas is set to open June 24.

