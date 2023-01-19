Madonna adds 2nd show in Vegas, 13 across US
Madonna has added a second show to her T-Mobile Arena stop on her upcoming “Celebration Tour.”
Madonna has added a second show to her T-Mobile Arena stop on her upcoming “Celebration Tour.”
The pop superstar plays Oct. 8, the date added to her previously announcement Oct. 7 show. Tickets for both performances are on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at AXS.com.
A total of 13 dates have been added to the “Celebration Tour” schedule. Along with the Vegas show, the new dates in the 35-city tour are second shows in Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles and San Francisco, along with a third show in New York.
Live Nation is producing the tour, in which Madonna revisits the hits over her 40-year career.
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.