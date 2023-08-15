Madonna books her return to T-Mobile Arena

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Madonna will celebrate Vegas in March.

The pop icon’s “Celebration” tour plays T-Mobile Arena March 1-2, announced Tuesday. These dates are rescheduled from the Oct. 7-8 shows called off after the superstar was hospitalized because of a bacterial infection.

The 65-year-old “Vogue” singer has called off her Jan. 18 show at MGM Grand Garden because of a scheduling conflict. Tickets for the postponed shows will be honored on the March dates. Ticketmaster.com is handling the tour’s ticket sales.

Madonna updated her health and live-performance status in a social media post in July.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” the multigenerational hitmaker said. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I didn’t want to disappoint anyone.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I can assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

Madonna most recently played Las Vegas on Nov. 7, 9 and 10, 2019, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The shows were during her “Madame X” tour stop, for which she showed up at 12:15 a.m. Hundreds of fans reportedly filed out of the theater, chanting, “Refund!”

“There’s something that you all need to understand,” the superstar said as she arrived. “And that is, that a queen is never late.”

Prior to those show, Madonna headlined MGM Grand Garden in October 2015, her most recent Vegas arena date. The show was on her wildly successful “Rebel Heart Tour.”

The artist who broke through with “Borderline” and “Like a Virgin” announced the “Celebration” tour in a video inspired by the truth-or-dare scene from the movie that chronicled her 1990 “Blonde Ambition” tour.

The video was posted Jan. 17 on Madonna’s Instagram Reels feed. She appears at a dinner party with Diplo, Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter and Eric Andre.

Schumer challenges Madonna to play her four decades of music.

“I dare you to play a world tour and play your greatest (expletive hits),” the star comic-actress offers. Madonna shoots back, “(Expletive), yeah.”

