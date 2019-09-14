Madonna pulls plug on phones during Caesars Palace shows

Phones are being “pouched” for Madonna’s triumvirate of shows on the Strip.

Jack White at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Thursday. (David James Swanson)

Barry Manilow performs Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway in New York. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Xavier Mortimer is moving his "Magical Dream" show from Sin City Theater at Planet Hollywood to Bally's Windows Showroom on Jan. 19. (Magic Castle)

Maluma, left, and Madonna perform "Medellin" at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Superstar comic Dave Chappelle is shown at Drai's Nightclub at the Cromwell on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2019. (Mike Kirschbaum)

Singer Nieve Malandra, middle, performs with piano showman Frankie Moreno, left, at The Showroom at the Golden Nugget on Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Jefferson Turner, left, and Dan Clarkson are the writers and stars of “Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience," playing at Windows Showroom at Bally's. (Potted Potter)

“Madame X” is X-ing out cell phones and smart watches during her run at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Madonna, who performs at the Colosseum on Nov. 7, Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, has announced her shows will be “phone free,” meaning they will be “pouched” in soft cases.

Fans were emailed the news this week, after they had purchased their tickets through Ticketmaster.

The note read, in part, “This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of cellphones, smart watches, smart accessories, cameras or recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space.”

Mobile tickets will be scanned just before the phones are cased (remember or jot down your seat number before the phones are locked). Anyone in violation will be removed from the show.

The “pouching” practice is not new to Las Vegas. Such Strip headliners as Bruno Mars (Park Theater), Amy Schumer (Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan), Dave Chappelle (solo at Mandalay Bay Events Center and in his appearance with John Mayer at T-Mobile Arena), Chris Rock (Park Theater) and Jack White (Brooklyn Bowl) have all gone phone-free.

The feeling here is, it’s a tolerable policy provided you are aware of the rules before you arrive at the theater (many fans are irked to have phones pouched without warning). But there is something cathartic, too, about not using your phone and posting through an entire performance. Trust me on that.

Manilow’s got dates

Barry Manilow announced a tour of the U.K. on Friday, seven dates in May and June. His road swing is not an indication that his residency at Westgate’s International Theater is ending next spring. He recently extended through February and March. Manilow can, and likely will, work around the road schedule.

The 76-year-old showman is also headlining Proms in the Park at Hyde Park in London on Saturday . He is back at Westgate on Thursday.

Attic is open

Caesars Entertainment has formally renamed Windows Showroom. Over the past year, the second-level showroom has looked like an attic for magic. So, the new name is The Magic Attic at Bally’s Las Vegas.

This new minting matches the room’s magic-esque vision and them with headliners Frederic Da Silva with “Paranormal,” Xavier Mortimer’s “Magical Dream,” and the”Potted Potter” Harry Potter parody.

“The idea behind The Magic Attic is to provide a space that exclusively celebrates the culture of magic,” Caesars Entertainment Vice President of Entertainment Operations Damian Costa said in a statement Friday. “With Frederic Da Silva, Xavier Mortimer and the cast of Potted Potter, the room is currently filled with world class magic inspired productions. We look forward to this venue becoming the epicenter of magic and a must-see destination for anyone who appreciates the art form.”

Star gazing

An update Las Vegas Walk of Stars action on the Strip:

Donny and Marie Osmond will be honored Oct. 4 at Flamingo Las Vegas, just six weeks before their show closes at the hotel.

Wayne Newton’s star is being returned Oct. 15 (tentatively), placed next to Elvis’ star at Paris Las Vegas. Also that day, longtime Vegas philanthropist, businesswoman and longtime showgirl Cindy Doumani is having her star returned to the Paris. Theirs are among the 49 stars that were pulled up when Clark County installed protective bollards along Las Vegas Boulevard in the fall and winter of 2017.

The late David Cassidy is being honored with his star on April 21 at the Paris, marking what would have been his 70th birthday (which was April 12) and the 50th anniversary of “The Partridge Family.”

Cassidy had myriad connections to the city, starring in “EFX” at MGM Grand (the show that pre-dated “Ka”), an original producer and sometimes performer in “The Rat Pack is Back” in its opening days at Desert Inn, and in the stage show “At the Copa” at the Rio.

Vegas Gone Country gone

“Vegas Gone Country,” the country tribute show that opened this spring at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, has closed. Producer and co-star Peter Pavone informed the cast Thursday that the show would end with that night’s performance.

The “Legends”-styled production honored such country legends as Johnny Cash, George Strait, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, Patsy Cline, Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood and Garth Brooks.

In August, the similarly fashioned “Blond Invasion” production also shut down at V Theater. The show was a tribute to Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and Madonna. Both shows were led by talented casts and featured familiar superstars. My take: There are simply not enough people willing to buy tickets to support all the shows in this city.

ShowBuzz!

Emmy Award-winning set designer Andy Walmsley, our favorite Brit and ex-Las Vegan who lives in Manhattan, is designing the set for “Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live!” opening in January at Flamingo Las Vegas. I feel Walmsley has not finished his work in VegasVille.

In September 2015, Eddie Money approached Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment about a possible residency in Las Vegas. The two met after Money’s headlining appearance at Golden Nugget, but nothing materialized and Money turned his attention to his “Real Money” reality series. Money died of esophageal cancer Friday morning at age 70 …

That indeed was Bob Newhart visiting “Love” at the Mirage on Tuesday night. The comic icon turned 90 on Sept. 5 and had his wife, Ginny, and the couple’s three kids and son-in-law for the show. The crew visited the theater’s audio room and listened as the technicians broke down the individual soundtrack.

Cool Hang Alert

Sultry songstress Nieve Malandra heads up what she calls “the happiest hour in Vegas” at The Golden Tiki from 4-7 p.m. Monday. The set is to be tiki-lounge retro torch songs, mixed with island-like numbers. That is how the singer describes the scene. No cover charge, and say hello to the little Johnny Kats shrunken head.

