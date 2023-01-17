Madonna’s ‘Celebration Tour’ to headline Vegas

Madonna summoned several stars and celebs to announce “The Celebration Tour,” which plays T-Mobile Arena in October.

Madonna appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Maluma, left, and Madonna perform "Medellin" at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“Madonna: The Celebration Tour” is stopping at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 7. The international superstar announced the tour in a video that revived a famous truth-or-dare scene from the movie that chronicled her 1990 “Blonde Ambition” tour.

The video on Madonna’s Instagram Reels feed co-stars Diplo, Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter and Eric Andre.

In the clip, Schumer challenges Madonna to play her four decades of hits.

“I dare you to play a world tour and play your greatest (expletive hits),” Schumer offers.

“(Expletive), yeah,” Madonna answers.

Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city world tour’s tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (Pacific time) at AXS.com. For more information, go to Madonna.com.

The tour is just ahead of the 40th anniversary of her debut album, “Madonna,” in 1983. “Like a Virgin” was issued a year later. The series pays homage to New York, where her career in music began.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in a release. Bob the Drag Queen (a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue), a frequent performer at the Miss Exotic World competition in Las Vegas, is special guest.

XXX

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.