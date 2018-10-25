Kats

Magic is back at Tropicana; Shaq towers over the ‘orange carpet’

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2018 - 7:44 pm
 

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is the Starbucks at Tropicana Las Vegas, where later Murray Sawchuck is celebrating the red-carpet premiere of his 5 p.m. production at Laugh Factory. This is a homecoming for Sawchuck, late of Planet Hollywood, who headlined Laugh Factory from April 2012 through October 2014.

Sawchuck has effectively grown his YouTube channel to more than 1 million subscribers. Now, if each individual subscriber were to buy a show ticket, we’d all have a wonderful Christmas.

I’ve never been able to quite equate YouTube presence to presence among ticket-buyers for a Strip show. But Sawchuck has become a force on that platform through his relationship with YouTube pioneer Seth Leach, who presents Sawchuck’s otherwise familiar tricks in unique settings.

In one clip, Sawchuck is shown with what appears to be a joint. He’s approached by what appears to be a cop, ready to conduct what appears to be an arrest — until Sawchuck lights the jazz cigarette, which vanishes instantly. If only we’d known that trick in high school.

More from this scene, and elsewhere:

The chicken Shaq

What we learned about Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken operation Tuesday at its orange-carpet grand opening:

• Shaq knows how to make an entrance, arriving on a scooter and shaking hands with a pair of Metro officers before hitting the carpet.

• Big Chicken Partners Matthew Silverman and Matthew Piekarski (known as “The Matts” on Shaq’s FB Live series about the business), talked O’Neal out of opening a burger restaurant. “That market is over-saturated in Las Vegas,” says Piekarski, also executive chef at Hexx Kitchen & Bar at Paris Las Vegas, in which O’Neal is also a partner. O’Neal is also a partner in the Five Guys burger franchise.

• It took months to devise the recipes for Shaq’s chicken varieties. He takes this chicken seriously, and has eaten chicken since age 5. He loves chicken.

• The location, in the old Origin India space in the mix of restaurants across from Hard Rock Hotel, draws from UNLV on one side and HRH on the other.

• Shaq says he’s returning his “DJ Diesel” club-party show for a few dates this year. “I have a couple more shows in Vegas, and a big show in Phoenix on New Year’s, a lotta shows coming up.”

• Shaq is so magnificently large that I actually felt dwarfed during our interview on the carpet. How anyone prevented this guy from scoring in the low block is beyond me. He is a genuinely, larger-than-life personality.

Benchmark for ‘Absinthe’

The cornerstone of the Spiegelworld empire, or even widespread circus, “Absinthe” marks its 4,000th performance on Friday night. We hear there is a “special element” during the finale of the production, featuring some shenanigans from Gazillionaire’s assistant, Wanda Widdles.

The Incredible Shrinking Chum

Austin “Chumlee” Russell just stopped by the Kats! Bureau, and it’s always great to catch up with the “Pawn Stars” co-star. Chum is slightly costumed, wearing these red-rectangle, Elton John-fashioned sunglasses. He tells me he’s dropped 120 pounds, down to about 225, since embarking on gastric-sleeve surgery in February.

“Pawn Stars,” meanwhile, continues to bank episodes at Gold & Silver Pawn, and Chumlee’s Candy on the Blvd store is going “banging business,” as Chum says, in the Halloween season.

What works in Vegas …

Dave Attell at the Comedy Cellar at the Rio. Attell wiped out the place, sales-wise and funny-wise, on Monday and Tuesday nights. Even Attell’s punch lines, without the setup, are fantastic: “So there I am, curled up on the floor of a La Quinta hotel room, while a jockey counts my cash.”

Seriously, some top-level comics have watched Attell’s set, then texted to each other, “That’s it, I’m getting out of comedy.”

Attell’s opener Mike Vecchione, who says, “I look like every cop in New York,” was nails, too. He’ll join upcoming headliners Colin Quinn and Judah Friedlander through the weekend as Comedy Cellar carves its spot as a destination for Vegas visitors and — yes — locals. Most of the audience Tuesday was made up of Vegas residents, and yes, tattooed icon Dirk Vermin, I was sitting right behind you.

Emmet in the studio

As he preps for the Next Big Thing, “America’s Got Talent” finalist and Vegas vocalist Daniel Emmet is back to recording at Studio at the Palms. He’s also sold out a gig at CenterStage Theatre at the Louis S. Wolk Jewish Community Center in his original hometown of Rochester, N.Y.

Emmet was on hand for Phil Fortenberry’s wondrous performance of Broadway numbers at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center on Monday night. The two have worked together on the still-in-limbo “Cocktail Cabaret” at Caesars, and have also teamed up for shows at Cab Jazz. Dial that up again, I say.

Cool hang alert

Elvis lives! At Italian American Club, where Justin Shandor stars in “Our Memories of Elvis” at 8 p.m. Friday. Shandor brings a band and Presley credibility as the 2010 International Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in Memphis.

Shandor is also a former “Million Dollar Quartet” cast member, about whom Shecky Greene once said, “The real Elvis opened for me at the Frontier in 1956, and you’re better than he was!” As a startled Shandor responded, “Easy, Shecky!” But it’s a great showcase, especially for Elvis fans, and tickets are $25, a mere pittance.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like