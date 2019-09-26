‘Magic Mike Live’ sets spring 2020 move to Sahara Las Vegas

Film star and co-producer Channing Tatum said his team “always dreamed of stripping on the Strip” as it moves to Sahara.

“Magic Mike Live Las Vegas” is making its long-anticipated move to Sahara Las Vegas in 2020, gyrating for the last time at Hard Rock Hotel on Nov. 24.

The host hotel and production partners Base Entertainment and film star Channing Tatum announced the move Thursday morning. The show’s new theater is a build-out in the hotel’s convention area, a component in its $150 million overhaul from its SLS Las Vegas era.

Dates for ticket sales and opening night will be announced.

Tatum and his co-producers were the focus of a widespread recruiting campaign at the Hard Rock after that hotel announced plans to close in 2020 during renovations as it is re-branded Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

In a statement, Tatum said his team “always dreamed of stripping on the Strip,” adding, “When we created ‘Magic Mike Live Las Vegas’ just two years ago, we never imagined it would become what it is today.”

The show formally opened at Hard Rock in April 2017 and has surpassed 1,000 performances in Las Vegas. A version also runs in London’s West End.

The show joins “Blanc de Blanc,” a Sahara production show. Sahara Vice President and General Manager Paul Hobson said, “We couldn’t have found an edgier, more high-profile show than ‘Magic Mike Live Las Vegas’ to be the entertainment centerpiece for Sahara Las Vegas.”

As “MML” has plotted its departure, Hard Rock Hotel President Richard “Boz” Bosworth has been reviewing options for a choice live performance venue. The former Body English nightclub was renovated and renamed Club Dominia for the “Magic Mike Live” show.

“ ‘Magic Mike Live’ has been an incredible partner and asset to Hard Rock and we are proud of launching the brand here with them,” Bosworth was quoted in Thursday’s announcement. “We are excited about our property-wide renovation and support their need to find a new home during the remodel. We wish with them all the best with their next chapter.”

