Manilow chased from the stage, sings on the phone

Westgate headliner Barry Manilow was halted in mid-performance in New York on Saturday. But he continued his medley anyway with Anderson Cooper.

Barry Manilow is far more comfortable with Henry Mancini than Hurricane Henri. But the superstar recording artist proved the show really must go on despite the storm that halted “The Homecoming Concert.”

Manilow sang “I Made It Through The Rain” backstage and over his cell phone just after rains chased him from the stage Saturday evening in New York City.

Manilow was relaying his deep disappointment to CNN’s Anderson Cooper as the broadcast showed sheets of rain coming down on the stage. Manilow abruptly called to an unseen music director and suddenly sang, “I maaaaade it throuuuugh the raaaain.”

“You just have a music director hanging around for when you want to sing?” Anderson asked.

Manilow had been onstage, having delivered “Copacabana” and “Mandy” before the show was doused.

“I had this long medley of hits!” Manilow called out too Cooper. “I was so excited! Now I’m so disappointed!”

That medley was to cover “Can’t Smile Without Out,” “Weekend In New England,” “Daybreak” and ending with, “I Made It Through The Rain.”

Earlier, Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson, Andrea Bocelli and House of Blues headliner Carlos Santana (with guest appearances by Wyclef Jean and Rob Thomas) performed before the storm hit. Santana is back onstage Wednesday.

Manilow went on to say the event was so well-prepared and the venue so adherent to sanitation, “I went into the men’s room, and you could eat off the floor!”

“I wouldn’t recommend that, Barry,” Cooper said.

Manilow ended the interview with, “I Can’t Smile Without You.” Manilow’s upcoming return to Westgate Las Vegas’ International Theater on Sept. 16 went unmentioned.

Elvis ‘68, encore edition

The second revival of Elvis Presley’s 1968 “Comeback Special” is set for Notoriety Live at Neonopolis at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Justin Shandor (“Million Dollar Quartet”), Elvis Lederer (Blue Man Group, Cirque du Soleil, Überschall) are in the backing band. Chris Lash (“Jersey Boys,” “Baz”) drops in two play two songs as Jerry Lee Lewis.

The show is a return to Presley’s network TV special, which inspired his iconic residency at International Hotel and Las Vegas Hilton.

Dogged determination

Gregory Popovich of “Comedy Pet Theater” at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood is finally releasing, “Popovich: Road to Hollywood” at Art Houz Theaters on Monday night. Screenings in separate theaters are set for 6 p.m., 6:15 and 6:30. Co-stars include Voki Kalfayan (creator of Gazillionaire in “Absinthe”), Jimmy Slonina (Cirque du Soleil, Spiegelworld, Pink World Tour) and Robin Slonina (“Skin Wars”), among many others. It was directed and produced by Las Vegas’ Light Forge Studios.

Disclosure: About five years ago I made an uncredited cameo in this movie. We’ll see if we made the final cut.

