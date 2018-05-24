Kats

Manilow mania (and a wrap) coming to Westgate in Las Vegas

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2018 - 6:42 pm
 

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is Westgate Superbook, where the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning are battling for the right to play the Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final. So strange to report that …

The Superbook is not far from the hotel’s International Theater, where Barry Manilow is rehearsing his residency production opening for previews Thursday night. The race is on to see if the show opens before Barry’s giant visage on the side of the building is finished.

Don’t discount the power of the building wrap. Residencies are made with such artwork. Donny & Marie Osmond are now enjoying their third wrap in 10 years on the side of Flamingo Las Vegas, and they love their looming images.

Coincidentally, shows are opening in both of the theaters in which Manilow performed in Vegas from 2005-2012. The International (formerly Las Vegas Hilton Theater) is one, and Paris Las Vegas is the other. “Marilyn: A New Musical” opens its preview period tonight, with the gala premiere June 1, also Monroe’s birthday.

I hear that employee comps for Manilow are scarce, incidentally, commonly an indication of strong ticket sales. The ticket-buying public is more fickle than it was when Manilow opened at the Hilton 13 years ago. But Manilow still has his fans, and so far they are to party it up at the Copa (Copacabana), the hottest sport north of Havana …

The earth moved

In the middle of a frenetic month of May, Carlos Santana welcomed labor-union pioneer and civil-rights leader Dolores Huerta to his show at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on May 17. The following afternoon the two met a few media members and supporters at an event at the Foundation Room celebrating the PBS documentary “Dolores.” Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly also presented her a proclamation naming the day Dolores Huerta Day in the county.

Santana serve as executive producer of the of the film, which premiered on PBS in March and is available for purchase at PBS.org.

The film chronicles Huerta’s organization and mobilization of the Agricultural Workers Association (AWA) with the late labor leader Cesar Chavez in 1960, and her time as co-founder of United Farm Workers (UFW).

Santana was an important supporter of the UFW during his early years as an emerging rock star in his hometown of San Francisco.

Huerta recalls the night the two met, and the earth shook. Really.

“Carlos doesn’t remember this, I don’t think, but in 1969 one of our young volunteers put on an event at Fillmore West with Bill Graham,” Huerta said, with Santana seated at her side. “Carlos was the headliner of this concert of the UFW and it was Carlos’s first fundraiser for the UFW.” The “Grape Strike Benefit” show also featured Mike Bloomfield & Friends, Tongue & Groove, Shades of Joy and other hippy-inspired bands of the day.

Santana did rock the place. But he had some help.

“There was an earthquake right in the middle of when Carlos was playing,” Huerta recalled smiled. “Nobody felt it. The next day, we found out about it on the news, but we didn’t feel it — people were dancing so hard! That was when I first met Carlos.”

Santana had not recalled that moment, but does remember the next day, walking the picket line with Huerta and her legions of UFW followers.

“I grew up with the consciousness revolution in San Francisco,” Santana said. “The real hippies, the bohemians and the beatniks who were the resistance to the war in Vietnam and trying to make change. I am still of that consciousness, and I am still with Dolores.”

Celebrity grooving

Leah Remini reunited with her former “Dancing with the Stars” partner Tony Dovolani during “Chippendales” at the Rio on Saturday night. The Emmy Award-winning actress was celebrating her sister sister Nicole Bella Remini’s birthday, a party that included siblings’ mother, Vicki and a party of friends.

Leah Remini danced twice onstage with Dovolani, who is guest-hosting the show and also choreographed two numbers for his stint in the production. His run with the troupe ends Sunday.

D party inside

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is hosting viewing parties for every Stanley Cup Final game, except Monday’s opener. The DLVEC party parcel is taken by the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival, which runs downtown from Thursday though Monday. But VGK fans can attend a viewing party in the D Las Vegas ballroom. No admission charge, beverage and food stations furnished, just like the DLVEC parties. Doors area at 3:30 p.m., the dropping of the puck at 5.

Vroom!

The next trend in Strip entertainment might well be motorcycles as entertainment. I hear persistent noise (the open-throttle type) about a “Nitro Circus” show moving to a Caesars Entertainment hotel on the Strip. I’ve already written about the strong possibility of a Cirque du Soliel motorcycle show roaring into Luxor after Criss Angel ends his residency there in October.

Pucks in support

In time for the Stanley Cup Finals: A commemorative set of Golden Knights hockey pucks are being sold by Nikco Sports Memorabilia, with a percentage of the sales going to the Golden Knights Foundation. The team’s charitable organization supports youth sports projects, health and wellness, education, and first responders in the Vegas community.

The four-puck sets honor the Knights’ 51-victory season, their Pacific Division title, and star players Marc-Andre Fleury and William Karlsson. A total of 5,000 sets are being produced at a cost of $99 each. These sets are are approved by the Golden Knights organization, and licensed by the NHL. And, if need be, they are game-ready.

Contact John Katsilometes at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
Disneyland debuts new foods for Pixar Fest on Friday
Pixar Fest takes place ahead of California Adventure’s Pixar Pier expansion. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sneak Peek at New Decorations, Merch and Parade for Disneyland's Pixar Fest
Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates 20th anniversary season
Orchestra’s 2018-19 season features premiere, more (Carol Cling/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas' newest bar is a reggae lounge
Jammyland serves island-inspired cocktails. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
This boozy milkshake is big enough to share with seven of your best friends
Fiddlestix makes an "8 Man Milkshake" that's packed with alcohol. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like