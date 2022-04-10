66°F
Manilow’s Westgate show canceled Saturday night

By John Katsilometes Las Veags Review-Journal
April 9, 2022 - 9:03 pm
 
Updated April 10, 2022 - 9:44 am
Barry Manilow. (Cashman Photo)
Barry Manilow was a late call-out from his scheduled show at Westgate’s International Theater on Saturday night. Hotel officials confirmed Saturday night “unforeseen circumstances” forced the abrupt cancelation.

The crowd was informed over theater PA About 15 minutes before showtime that the show was being canceled.

Manilow has reportedly not been feeling well and has been battling vocal issues. His reps have not returned messages for comment.

Manilow is scheduled to return to Westgate on April 21. His new musical, “Harmony,” opens Thursday at National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene on Broadway.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com.

