Mariah Carey returns to the Strip for Christmas, Valentine’s Day

In this Dec. 31, 2017 file photo, Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Denise Truscello

Merry early Christmas, Mariah fans. Happy Valentine’s Day, too.

Mariah Carey is returning to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November with her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” production. Those dates are Nov. 22-30. Carey has also announced six dates for “The Butterfly Returns” stage show from Feb. 14-29.

Ticket start at $55 (plus fees), on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com/Mariah or at the Colosseum box office. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

Carey has sold more than 200 million records and is regarded as the best-selling female artist in music history. Her shows are produced by Live Nation, and are presented in the what will be refurbished Colosseum. The venue is going dark for two months beginning July 6, after Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn show, for widespread aesthetic and technical upgrades.

