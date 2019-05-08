Marie Osmond replacing Sara Gilbert on ‘The Talk’

Marie Osmond will make her debut on the popular talk show on Sept. 9, joining fellow co-hosts Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

The more Marie Osmond sings, the more she is asked to talk.

Thus, Osmond is taking on a suitable role on CBS daytime chat show “The Talk.” The network and the entertainment star made it official Tuesday that Osmond will take over for departing panelist Sara Gilbert. Opening the show’s 10th season, Osmond debuts Sept. 9, joining fellow co-hosts Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

“The last time I was on, they said, ‘We just love your input on ‘The Talk,’ your personal experiences, and we want to know if you’d be interested in taking one of the seats,” Osmond said in a phone conversation Tuesday. “I said, ‘What!’ It happened very fast.”

Osmond hosted her own daytime show, “Marie,” on Hallmark in 2012-13 and co-hosted a syndicated talk show with brother Donny from 1998-2000.

“If you’ve seen Marie Osmond guest host on ‘The Talk’ over the past nine seasons, you know she’s the perfect addition to the show,” said Angelica McDaniel, executive vice president of daytime programs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Distribution. “Marie’s impressive career accomplishments have endeared her to fans throughout the decades. Her willingness to be authentic and share personal triumphs and struggles with honesty in the hopes of helping others always resonates. I’m excited to kick off season 10 with the multitalented, dynamic Marie at ‘The Talk’ table.”

Donny & Marie, a successful entertainment brand since they co-hosted their network variety show in the ’70s, are closing their 11-year run at Flamingo Las Vegas in November.

Paula Abdul moves in as a recurring headliner on Aug. 13 with her “Forever Your Girl” residency, which runs at least through January.

Osmond says she plans to return to the stage in her own production.

“We are in negotiations, but it will be solo with maybe some guests,” Osmond said. “I have five decades of history and I think we’ll do some storytelling besides the singing. I’ve done that for 11 years already.”

Osmond doesn’t anticipate performing at the Flamingo after she and Donny bow out in November.

“No, I’m looking for something different,” Osmond says. “I want to take you on a journey. I have a lot of history, and a lot of it people can relate to. I want to make you laugh, make you cry, and ultimately have a great night.”

Rocker of a ride

Volkswagen is reportedly returning its classic VW Bus to the market in 2022. Tommy Rocker, owner of Tommy Rocker’s Mojave Beach Grill on Dean Martin Drive, isn’t planning on buying one.

He already owns an original 1970 model.

I’ve long admired (and been jealous of) Rocker’s vintage, cherry-red ride. You could actually live in this vehicle. The beast has logged about 500,000 miles — the owner is not sure the exact number because the odometer has only five digits. The company evidently didn’t foresee anyone driving the wagon past 100,000 miles.

Rocker is holding onto the bus, and is actually planning to install a Tesla electric engine. Seriously. The crew at Beetle Barn is working on an estimate.

“I could sneak up on people if the brakes didn’t squeak so much,” Rocker says. He refers to the bus as “a vehicle for the ages, and for the aged — like me!”

The HRC show

The Human Rights Campaign has enlisted South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg as its keynote speaker for Saturday night’s HRC Las Vegas Dinner at Caesars Palace. Mayor Pete’s involvement has generated such interest that this year’s event is expected to draw its highest turnout ever.

The event also recognizes longtime Cox Communications exec Stephanie Stallworth as its Ally for Equality honoree. Stallworth and her husband, former UNLV quarterback and current South Point Arena Director Steve “Strip” Stallworth, are active in myriad efforts in the community.

The Stallworths are fully and genuinely Las Vegas. They met when they were in a PR class at UNLV. Steph sat in the front row, Steve in the back, and guess needed help with his homework.

Cool Hang Alert

Column fave Penny Wiggins is returning her “Local Comedy Night” to Las Vegas Golf Center at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. I met Wiggins as The Amazing Johnathan’s longtime sidekick Psychic Tanya. She was also a cast member in Criss Angel’s “Mindfreak Live” at Luxor. The no-cover show is staged weekly at the business formerly known Callaway Golf Center and TaylorMade Golf Experience, 6730 Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Mark Wilde hosts. Shayma Tash, Oscar Ovies, Pam Yager and Andrea Abbate are this week’s lineup. At least one of these comics will rifle through an audience member’s handbag, onstage.

