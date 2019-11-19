Marie Osmond: ‘Toxic’ line about Donny meant as ‘a joke’

Of his sister, Donny Osmond says, “I think we have proven that siblings can work together. There has been some butting of the heads … because we are both producers.”

Donny & Marie Osmond during their final performance at Flamingo Las Vegas on November 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

If you think working with a sibling for 11 straight years is easy, try it sometime.

Donny and Marie Osmond removed the ampersand on Monday, two days after the Donny & Marie production show closed and the duo were interviewed on the CBS show “The Talk.”

The siblings echoed their shared love for each other, and spoke to the show’s impressive longevity. But they also spoke of overcoming the challenges of a partnership shared by two headstrong artists.

“I think we have proven that siblings can work together. There has been some butting of the heads, as it always happens, because we are both producers,” Donny said in a sit down with co-host Sheryl Underwood. “But I have grown to appreciate my sister more and more. That’s what’s going to be hardest, because I have stood on this stage for 11 years next to my sister, watching these people here just enjoy themselves.”

.@DonnyOsmond sits down with his number 1 fan @sherylunderwood for an exclusive interview! pic.twitter.com/7c5o23vA45 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) November 19, 2019

In her chat with Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba, Marie said, “I always believed that the two of us were always meant to be kind of a glue, and as toxic as it can get a times, there’s nobody that can make me laugh more, there’s nobody that can make me cry more, and there’s nobody that can make me mad more.”

.@MarieOsmond sits down for an exclusive interview with fellow hosts @TheRealEve and @CarrieAnnInaba to discuss the end of her eleven year residency, “Donny & Marie.” pic.twitter.com/bW7CZlRA0b — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) November 18, 2019

Toxic? Marie laughed as she used that word, which is the first time she’d used that strong a term to describe the siblings’ relationship. In a text Monday afternoon, she said the reference was meant as “a joke.” She added, “Blood is THICK. Think about how many years we’ve worked together. Who could do that unless they loved each other?”

Signs language

The Donny & Marie Showroom sign at Flamingo was taken down Monday. The room was dedicated to the duo and renamed in October 2013, five years into their 11-year residency. The building wrap looming above the Strip will be removed in pieces beginning in January. This is the visage that prompted The Gazillionaire to respond to Donny on Twitter, “I will miss your face … literally your giant face on the side of the Flamingo staring at my tent.”

