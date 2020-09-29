Mark Davis’ Vegas charity gives $500,000 to local organizations

The Las Vegas Raiders are active in both the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and Opportunity Village.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is shown with Opportunity Village client Sarah Brown during a visit to O.V.'s Ralph and Betty Engelstad Campus on Aug. 11, 2017. (Opportunity Village)

Mark Davis has split the difference in donations to Las Vegas charities. That’s fine with Opportunity Village and the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ owner confirmed Tuesday he has delivered $250,000 to each of the Vegas organizations. Davis used the opportunity of the team’s home opener against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 21 to present the monetary gifts.

The Raiders are active in both organizations. Davis is on the board at Cleveland Clinic, joining after the 2019 Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala. Team president Marc Badain is on the board at O.V., and Davis toured the facility soon after the team was cleared to move to Las Vegas.

“Everyone at Opportunity Village is grateful and proud to have Mark Davis in our corner,” O.V. President and CEO Bob Brown said Tuesday. “He’s a man who truly cares about the most fragile in our community.”

Davis did not attend the Raiders’ first game at Allegiant Stadium, and has pledged not to be in the building until games are fully open to fans.

