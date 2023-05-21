93°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2023 - 1:52 pm
 
Updated May 21, 2023 - 2:25 pm
Hotel-casino owner Derek Stevens, center left, and Mark Wahlberg, center right, at shown with S ...
Hotel-casino owner Derek Stevens, center left, and Mark Wahlberg, center right, at shown with Stevens' wife, Nicole, and the D Las Vegas exec Richard Wilk as the Golden Knights play the Dallas Stars during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Mark Wahlberg is taking his Las Vegas residency seriously.

The Hollywood A-lister was seated next to Circa and the D Las Vegas co-owner Derek Stevens at Sunday’s Golden Knights-Stars Western Conference playoff game at T-Mobile Arena.

Wahlberg was on Stevens’ left at the resort owner’s usual seats behind the Golden Knights’ goal in the first period. Stevens wife, Nicole Stevens, was seated at his left; and the D Casino Director Richard Wilk was on Wahlberg’s left.

Wahberg also joined Golden Knights arena announcer and entertainment official Mark Shunock to crank the siren in The Fortress between periods.

Wahlberg reportedly visited Circa this month during pitching great Greg Maddux’s Baller Dream Celebrity Poker tournament. He also visited downtown Las Vegas in February to filmed scenes of his upcoming movie “The Family Plan” at at the Plaza, continuing on to The Strat, among other Vegas destinations.

The release date has not been announced, but Wahlberg wants to premiere the film in Las Vegas, as part of his “Hollywood 2.o” strategy.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Faith Lutheran student dies in crash, a week before graduation
Faith Lutheran student dies in crash, a week before graduation
2
‘The Igniter’ has closed the show with Golden Knights
‘The Igniter’ has closed the show with Golden Knights
3
Woman with 7 DUI arrests says she did not cut off her ankle monitor
Woman with 7 DUI arrests says she did not cut off her ankle monitor
4
A’s pledge for Las Vegas ballpark would be largest in MLB history
A’s pledge for Las Vegas ballpark would be largest in MLB history
5
Waterfront property in Las Vegas? Shoreline hits market
Waterfront property in Las Vegas? Shoreline hits market
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Mark Wahlberg trumpets A’s move to Vegas at off-Strip event
Mark Wahlberg trumpets A’s move to Vegas at off-Strip event
Downtown casino magnate will ‘absolutely’ partner with the A’s
Downtown casino magnate will ‘absolutely’ partner with the A’s
The Knight Club lights up Golden Knights’ home games
The Knight Club lights up Golden Knights’ home games
Greg Maddux is already a Las Vegas A’s fan
Greg Maddux is already a Las Vegas A’s fan
Frankie Valli, nearing 90, to launch Las Vegas residency
Frankie Valli, nearing 90, to launch Las Vegas residency
Mark Wahlberg’s tequila-fest opens chic Strip restaurant
Mark Wahlberg’s tequila-fest opens chic Strip restaurant