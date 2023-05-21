Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec

Mark Wahlberg took up one of Derek Stevens’ usual Golden Knights seats at Sunday’s game.

Hotel-casino owner Derek Stevens, center left, and Mark Wahlberg, center right, at shown with Stevens' wife, Nicole, and the D Las Vegas exec Richard Wilk as the Golden Knights play the Dallas Stars during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Mark Wahlberg is taking his Las Vegas residency seriously.

The Hollywood A-lister was seated next to Circa and the D Las Vegas co-owner Derek Stevens at Sunday’s Golden Knights-Stars Western Conference playoff game at T-Mobile Arena.

Wahlberg was on Stevens’ left at the resort owner’s usual seats behind the Golden Knights’ goal in the first period. Stevens wife, Nicole Stevens, was seated at his left; and the D Casino Director Richard Wilk was on Wahlberg’s left.

Wahberg also joined Golden Knights arena announcer and entertainment official Mark Shunock to crank the siren in The Fortress between periods.

Wahlberg reportedly visited Circa this month during pitching great Greg Maddux’s Baller Dream Celebrity Poker tournament. He also visited downtown Las Vegas in February to filmed scenes of his upcoming movie “The Family Plan” at at the Plaza, continuing on to The Strat, among other Vegas destinations.

The release date has not been announced, but Wahlberg wants to premiere the film in Las Vegas, as part of his “Hollywood 2.o” strategy.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.