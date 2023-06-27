Mark Wahlberg breezes into Palms on bartending tour

Actor and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg is shown pouring shots of his Flecha Azul tequila at KAOS Pool at the Palms on Saturday, June 24, 2023 (Palms)

Acclaimed actor William H. Macy is shown at Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar at Mandalay Bay on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Carver Road Hospitality)

Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison is shown inside the new Warner Theatre at Caesars Atlantic City is shown on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Gazillionaire, left, Caesars Entertainment President and CEO Anthony Carano and Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison announce a new partnership deal between Caesars and Spiegelworld, at Beijing Noodle No. 9 at Caesars Palace on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Mark Wahlberg is the imposing figure to appear at the Palms’ pool since Damien Hirst’s “Demon With Bowl” statue loomed over the annex.

Wahlberg was on-site Sunday at SOAK Pool to pour shots of his Flecha Azul tequila. The hotel is serving Wahlberg’s brand, and turned the pool deck into a daytime party for the “Boogie Nights” actor.

SOAK used to be Kaos Dayclub, where Demon With Bowl stood impressively before the place shut down in November 2019. But it’s a new day at the Palms, where this weekend Yachtley Crew plays poolside at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission to the pool is free, open to ages 21 and over, and Walhberg’s elixir will be flowing.

A ‘Hook’ shot in AC

“The Hook” and its adjacent Superfrico restaurant opens for previews Friday night at Caesars Atlantic City. This is Spiegelworld’s first new production since “Atomic Saloon Show” premiered at The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes in September 2019.

Multi-skilled Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison has a keen eye for architecture and is an adroit recruiter. He’s shown those talents in A.C., pulling a cast from nine countries in four continents to fill “The Hook.”

The production is written and directed by Spiegelworld favorite Cal McCrystal (who also wrote “Atomic” and re-conceived “OPM” at the Cosmopolitan). Expect raunchy comedy, a variety of side acts and a rotating collection of talented artists.

The show takes place Warner Theatre, inside the Caesars property and built in 1929. The 460-seat theater is encircled by several cocktail bars and Superfrico restaurant.

“We’ve spent the past 15 years creating a new form of live entertainment and using this new art form to completely revolutionize all the elements of hospitality – food, drink, art, architecture – that other producers reduce to window dressing,” Mollison says. “‘The Hook’ is the zenith of this model for creating life-changing experiences, and Atlantic City is the perfect place to open it: A goldmine of untapped potential a mere two hours from Broadway.”

“The Hook” is billed as the entertainment flagship of Caesars Entertainment’s $430 million investment in its Atlantic City resorts. Separately, in October 2021, Caesars and Spiegelworld announced a $75 million partnership in three new shows — “The Hook,” “DiscoShow” at Linq Hotel and another at Caesars New Orleans.

“DiscoShow” at Linq’s Glitterloft venue in the hotel’s former sports book. The comedy-disco revival is expected to open in the summer of 2024. Before then, “Box Box” is to play the “OPM”-Superfrico space at the Cosmopolitan in November, coinciding with the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The show was workshopped in April in Nipton, Calif., Spiegelworld’s 80-acre “Circus Town” parcel Nevada-California border along Route 164.

Also in April, I toured the under-development Warner Theatre on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City. There is clearly nothing like “The Hook”-Superfrico combination anywhere near the resort town. This is entirely unlike the hyper-competitive Las Vegas entertainment market. Mollison, the self-dubbed “impresario extraordinaire,” has this turf to himself.

Who Was Where

Academy Award-nominated thespian and liquor entrepreneur William H. Macy stopped by Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar at Mandalay Bay on Saturday. Similar to Wahlberg, he took to the bar to mix Old Fashioned cocktails with his Woody Creek Distillers bourbon.

On Friday night, the actor hit Carversteak at Resorts World. Macy’s company has a strong relationship with Sean Christie’s Carver Road Hospitality, which owns both hot spots and carries Woody Creek in their restaurants.

‘Exxcite’ at Rio

Damian Costa confirmed Saturday what we’d been hearing for several weeks, that “Exxcite” adult revue is moving to The Duomo at the Rio. Pompey Entertainment, operated by Costa and Nick Cordero, operates the venue.

Created by Vegas performer and producer Jen Romas, “Exxcite” most recent ran for a couple of years at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club before closing in January. The new version at the Rio will not be totally topless (instead, performed in pasties), the same format adopted by “Little Miss Nasty” and “Cherry Boom Boom” during their Las Vegas residencies.

The Rio is still managed by Caesars Entertainment, whose topless productions remain Stabile Productions’ domain, with long-running hits “X Burlesque” at Flamingo and “X Country” at Harrah’s. Costa says “Exxcite” is not in competition with those shows, but is to be a sexy nightclub show. Tickets should be on sale this week.

Cool Hang Alert

The stylish, smooth-jazz artist Miss Melanie Moore says “soothe your soul” at her show Thursday night at Gatsby’s Supper Club at Gambit Henderson. Moore is backed by ace players Brenda Cowardt on keys, RJ Reyes on bass, Darren Motamedy on sax, Manny Gamazo on drums and Elektra Heavenly on backing vocals. Great presentation, vibe and food at Gatsby’s. Doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8:30, go to aegrouplv.com for intel.

