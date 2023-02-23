Mark Wahlberg extols faith while living in Sin City

Mark Wahlberg said on “Today” on Ash Wednesday, “God didn’t come to save the saints, He came to save the sinners.”

Actor Mark Wahlberg, who's been working on the action comedy "The Family Plan," spent about three hours with a crew Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Plaza. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Mark Wahlberg waves to fans as he arrives at a VIP event at Wahlburgers Las Vegas in the Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally's Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Tourists might still refer to Las Vegas as Sin City, but it’s Faith City to Mark Wahlberg.

The city’s favorite A-lister related his faith during an appearance on NBC’s “Today” on Ash Wednesday.

“It’s everything, it’s afforded me so many things,” the actor said, referring to his faith, in while interviewed by “Today’s” Savannah Guthrie. “God didn’t come to save the saints, He came to save the sinners …We want to be better versions of ourselves, and through focusing my faith, it’s allowed me to do that.”

Wahlberg also said the subject was not well-received in Hollywood. He moved his family to Vegas last year.

“It’s a balance. I don’t want to jam it down anybody’s throat, but I do not deny my faith. That’s an even bigger sin,” said the film star, who is a guest narrator and spokesman for the Hallow Catholic prayer app. “You know, it’s not popular in my industry … But I have friends from all walks of life and all different types of faiths and religions, so you know, it’s important to respect and honor them as well.”

Wahlberg appeared on the show with the ash cross across his forehead from Ash Wednesday services.

The Oscar-nominated actor and his Oscar-nominated wife, Rhea Durham, have four teenage children. The older kids have reportedly attended the Roman Catholic Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

During his “Today” appearance, Wahlberg talked of celebrating Lent.

“God knows the things that he wants you to detach from,” he said. “We all know those things that make us feel guilty, don’t make us feel as good as we should. So being able to detach from those things and focus on good habits as opposed to bad habits…just challenging people to be better versions of themselves.”

The 51-year-old actor is a veritable one-man corporation, with several business interests including his family’s Wahlburger’s chain of burger restaurants and five F45 Training Centers in and around Las Vegas.

“Discipline has always been important for me in life. Once I started getting into movies and transitioned from music, I realized I needed a lot of discipline in my life,” Wahlberg said. “And that discipline has afforded me so many other things.”

“I want to share that with people,” Wahlberg said. “So whether that’s with fasting [or] detaching from other things and just spending more time with God in prayer or in thoughtful reflection and those things are important.”

