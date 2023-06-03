Mark Wahlberg in Prime form in surprise Strip visit

Mark Wahlberg double-fists milkshakes at the Bellagio during his visit to employee orientation for Ocean Prime restaurant on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The new restaurant opens June 21 at 63, a four-story complex at CityCenter on Harmon Avenue and the Strip. (Ocean Prime)

We have a theory about Mark Wahlberg, which is that he is triplets.

You can never have enough Wahlberg in VegasVille, where he’s filmed a movie, appeared in at least one Golden Knights game and made many personal appearances in the ‘burbs and on Fremont Street.

Last week, the A-list actor and one-man corporation stopped by Bellagio during orientation for Ocean Prime Las Vegas. The restaurant opens June 21, on the fourth (and, top) level of 63, the mixed-use project on the southwest corner of Harmon Avenue and the Strip.

When ⁦@markwahlberg⁩ pep-talks a group of new Ocean Prime Las Vegas employees. Restaurant is schedule to open June 21 @ 63 on Harmon & the Strip. #RJNow ⁦@reviewjournal⁩ pic.twitter.com/tqhkE5si8D — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) June 3, 2023

Wahlberg dropped in to show support of a restaurant he’s frequented in his hometown of Boston. He appeared alongside company owner Cameron Mitchell, whose restaurant will serve Wahlberg’s Flecha Azul tequila.

Ocean Prime Las Vegas is Cameron Mitchell Restaurant Group’s flagship location. The $20 million restaurant is unambiguous about its plans on the Strip. In the offing: More than 400 seats, 14,500 square feet, 2,500 of those square feet on the rooftop terrace … Champagne and lounge seating in the women’s restroom (regular seating in the men’s room, I guess). A gin-and-tonic cart. Caviar service. A hot seafood tower, too, and a cool hang for all.

The company holds a philosophy of, “Yes is the answer, what is the question?” Wahlberg shares that ideal. We’re eager to see this place in action, maybe with Wahlberg wielding the tequila.

