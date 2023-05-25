Mark Wahlberg taking his shots to downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas resident and famous actor Mark Wahlberg will take over Circa Bar.

Mark Wahlberg tends bar and pours Flecha Azul tequila shots during an appearance at On The Border Mexican Grille & Cantina in Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Actor Mark Wahlberg attends the grand opening of Cathédrale Restaurant at Aria Resort & Casino hosted by Mark Wahlberg and Flecha Azul Tequila, sponsored by SelvaRey Rum on April 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tao Group Hospitality)

Las Vegas’s favorite flair bartender is back at it Saturday at Circa.

Mark Wahlberg is serving shots of his Flecha Azul Tequila at Circa Bar, outside the hotel and facing the Golden Gate. Wahlberg will take over the bar in a property-wide takeover for his booze brand, beginning at 6:15 p.m. He’ll pour “while supplies last,” according to a company announcement.

Derek Stevens is co-owner of both properties. The resort exec sat with Wahlberg — along with The D Las Vegas Casino Host Richard Wilk and Stevens’ wife, Nicole Stevens — Sunday at the Golden Knights-Stars NHL Western Conference Final playoff game.

Wahlberg has forged a relationship with Stevens through multiple personal appearances at Circa. Most recently, the actor joined the Greg Maddux Baller Dream Celebrity Poker tournament on May 1. Wahlberg has also appeared this month in events promoting Flecha Azul at On The Border Mexican Grille & Cantina in Centennial Hills, and Cathédrale at Aria.

