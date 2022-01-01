Maroon 5 makes it count at Cosmopolitan NYE show

Adam Levine kept the time and had a great time as Maroon 5 christened 2022 with a solid performance at The Chelsea.

Maroon 5 performs on New Year's Eve 2021 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Patrick Gray/Kabik Photo Group)

Maroon 5 performs on New Year's Eve 2021 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Patrick Gray/Kabik Photo Group)

Maroon 5 performs on New Year's Eve 2021 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Patrick Gray/Kabik Photo Group)

Janien Valentine and Eric Jordan Young are shown during their high-school days in East Amherst, N.Y.; and again on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Janien Valentine)

Brian Newman and his wife, Angie Pontani, sing John Denver's "Country Roads Take Me Home" at Nomad Library on Saturday, Jan. 1 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

It was minutes from 2022 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan, but Adam Levine talked of a time long ago.

“We have a clock off-stage, but it’s from 1986,” Levine joked. “It doesn’t show seconds, just minutes. I think it’s a Casio.”

The Maroon 5 frontman and former judge and coach on “The Voice” did share that the night’s countdown would be shown on the screen behind him. Good news. He said the timing was a little off, as the band vacated the stage at 11:55, but added, “If we’re going to do this, we’re going to do it right.”

The band counted in the year, then vaulted into “Sugar,” amid video bursting with “Happy New Year 2022.” Solid, as always, the band is marking the 20th anniversary this June of its debut album “Songs About Jane.”

The packed house, reminded they were required to wear masks (but not everyone obeyed that policy), began to clear out just as that song ended to catch the Strip fireworks show.

Maroon 5 has traditionally rocked New Year’s Eve at Michelob Ultra Arena, formerly Mandalay Bay Events Center. The veteran rock band has been hooked into the Cosmopolitan just as Levine has established a partnership with his Calirosa Tequila brand. To be an established rocker in 2022 means to develop a big side hustle (booze brands, hot sauces, apparel, music clubs and the like).

Across the property, the calendar flip celebration felt like a pre-pandemic experience. The hotel was booked at capacity, and also hosted a fireworks viewing party from its rooftop Ice Rink, a communal VIP Champagne toast at the aptly named Chandelier Bar, a late-night performance by DJ Fisher at Marquee Nightclub, and a pre-show VIP party at Brera Ballroom adjacent to The Chelsea.

In that multiple-venue scene, we spotted former “Zumanity” co-star Brandon Pereyda, spinning on a chained, low-hanging aerial rig. We had a couple of groovers in mirrored bodysuits, a few go-go dancers we recognized from Vegas productions, and a DJ unleashing house music mashed with 1980s-era rock.

A party, in short order. This would be the Cosmopolitan’s last NYE festival under the Blackstone Group, the resort’s current ownership. The hotel has been helmed by CEO Bill McBeath since December 2014. MGM Resorts International takes over operations this year, likely by the second quarter.

As McBeath’s era at the hotel closes out, Cosmopolitan is set up with a headlining roster featuring Bill Burr (March 18-19 and July 15-16), Angela Aguilar (March 26), Letterkenny Live! (April 2), Brockhampton (April 8), Deftones (April 22), Haim (April 24), Olivia Rodrigo (May 20), Jack White (May 20), Bunbury (June 4) and AJR (June 24). Even while competition for booking headliners has become intense, the underrated, 2,500-capacity Chelsea is still a top draw.

Speaking of booking ...

Striding into the wee hours, we welcomed the new year for the second time in three years at NoMad Library at Park MGM. This is the tome-laden nightlife hovel where Brian Newman and his band have returned to residency. The trek from Cosmopolitan to Park MGM was windy, cold and lined with revelers. But it was worth the jaunt as Newman and his burlesque-star wife, Angie Pontani, brought their 6-year-old daughter, Sistilia, up to sing John Denver’s, “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” As Newman said, “I’m not crying! You’re crying!”

Newman has the horns section from Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns scheduled for Saturday’s show. We expect more of Newman, and also more of him in Lady Gaga’s “Jazz + Piano” show at Dolby Live, this year. Gaga is close to the Newmans, and is also Sistilia’s godmother. It’s all familial at the Library.

Great Moments in Social Media

Two terrific Vegas entertainers and individuals, Janien Valentine and Eric Jordan Young, go way back. All the way to the late-1980s. To close the year, Valentine posted side-by-side pics of the two in the same pose, touching hands in a high-five position, from ‘88 and again this week. The two actually met in 1987, as students at Williams High School in East Amherst, N.Y., just outside of Buffalo. They performed in the musical “Finian’s Rainbow” together, and have been close friends ever since. The first shot is from their prep days. The second is from Young’s birthday party Thursday night at the home of fellow entertainers Brent Barrett and Bernie Blanks.

Cool Hang Alert

The Spazmatics, a funny band that crushes it musically, plays 10:30 p.m. Saturdays at South Point Showroom (tickets are $9-$19, minus fees, a mere pittance). Come for the ’80s new-wave vibe, stay for the musicianship. The ensemble billed as, “The nerds that rock from Sin City.” Dress accordingly.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.