Maroon 5 sets aside controversy, plans Strip residency run

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Adam Levine, center, and Jesse Carmichael, left, of the band Maroon 5 perform with Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard during "I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" at The Forum, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2017, file photo, Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Big Boi and Travis Scott will join Maroon 5 in this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. Maroon 5 had been the widely reported halftime show act since September, but the NFL officially announced the band as its headliner Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo, File)

Any questions about Maroon 5’s future amid front man Adam Levine’s relationship controversy have been answered. The generation-spanning rock band has announced a residency series at Dolby Live at Park MGM beginning in March.

Titled M5LV the series starts March 24 and runs 16 dates through April, July and August. Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at ticketmaster.com/maroon5vegas.

Levine has been at the center of a scandal in his marriage to Behanti Prinsloo, a former Victoria’s Secret model. The couple is expecting their third child. Levine has admitted to sending “flirtatious” texts to social-media influencer Sumner Stroh, who posted a TikTok video accusing Levine of having a yearlong affair with her. Sumner also claimed Levine had asked to name his upcoming child after Stroh.

In a statement on Instagram, Levine answered the charges with: “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate.” He said he and Prinsloo would work through the scandal.

The band is also among the headliners at The Event for the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation on Saturday night at MGM Grand Garden. Pitbull, Marren Morris and John Mulvaney are also on the bill.

Maroon 5 is a frequent Las Vegas headliner, having performed New Year’s Eve shows at Mandalay Bay Events Center (now Michelob Ultra Arena) and, last year, the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. The band has won three Grammy Awards, sold more than 90 million in album sales and 550 million singles worldwide.

Maroon 5 currently has the most billion-plus streamed songs by a group on Spotify, with seven: “Memories,” “Payphone,” “Maps,” “Sugar,” “She Will Be Loved,” “Animals” and “Moves Like Jagger.” They have sold over 7.5 million tickets worldwide. The band will close out their 2022 World Tour in Asia, having sold out three Dome Tour dates in Japan, with 120,000 tickets sold.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.