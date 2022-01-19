Mars, Paak bringing ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ to the Strip

Silk Sonic, the funk duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, premieres at Dolby Live on Feb. 25-26.

Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars, of the duo Silk Sonic, appear at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. The duo earned four Grammy nominations including record of the year, song of the year, best R&B song and best R&B performance.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Bruno Mars, left, and Anderson .Paak, of Silk Sonic, accept the best group award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Bruno Mars was expected to overhaul his production at Dolby Live in 2022. He’s doing that, and more, with an entire new show, firing up the funk fusion with Silk Sonic and his partner-in-grooving, Anderson .Paak.

“An Evening With Silk Sonic” is taking over the former Park Theater beginning Feb. 25-26, continuing on for select dates March 2-31, and again April 2. Though more dates are expected this year, the shows are billed as an extended engagement and not a residency (these descriptions for superstar engagements typically fall to the artists themselves).

On Twitter, Mars called the show, “The sexiest party of the year!”

Tickets start at $125 (without fees) and are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. Ticket holders will be required to pouch their phones or leave them behind and adhere to the state’s indoor mask mandate, but are not required to show proof of COVID vaccination status.

Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas! ✨ ♣️♥️♠️♦️✨ https://t.co/UxR4HoJ6Ij pic.twitter.com/k0O5cESV4r — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 19, 2022

Silk Sonic debuted “Leave The Door Open” nearly a year to the date of the act’s premiere on the Strip. The song spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and 18 weeks in the top 10. The song’s video, directed by Mars and Florent Déchard, won Best R&B Video and Best Editing at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards.

The release was followed by the social media campaign, #LetSilkSonicThrive, which earned the duo a debut live performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards show. The performance also was powered by a tribute to the late Little Richard.

Silk Sonic also appeared at iHeartRadio Music awards and the BET Awards. The duo’s second release, “Skate,” was its second top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Silk Sonic’s third single, “Smokin Out The Window” was released in November, as was the duo’s debut album, “An Evening With Silk Sonic.”

Independently, Mars has headlined at Park MGM since December 2016. He and Usher performed from the Dolby Live stage on Dec. 30, with Mars announcing that night Usher, too, is performing a series at Park MGM. Expect that new production to launch this summer.

Such recurring Dolby Live headliners as Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Cher have not announced dates for 2022 but are expected to return. Comic Katt Williams (Friday and Saturday), country superstar Garth Brooks (Feb. 4-5) are booked, but the theater’s schedule from May through the end of the year is still open.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.