Marshmello, Lil Jon headline Vegas Stanley Cup shows
Marshmello is a well-known club headliner. So is Lil Jon, who is also a Golden Knights fan.
The NHL is hitting the club in its Stanley Cup Final concert series.
Nightlife and dayclub stars Marshmello and Lil Jon are headlining the Stanley Cub Final shows on the Strip. Both are well-known Vegas headliners, and Lil Jon is a well-known Golden Knights fan who also performed at the 2018 Stanley Cup Final series. He’s recorded a video to charge up the crowd at T-Mobile Arena, imploring, “Make some noise!”
Marshmello will perform at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, prior to the 5 p.m. Game 1 start between the Golden Knights and Florida Panthers. No tickets are required to watch the show.
Lil Jon hosts from Wet Republic at MGM Grand during Monday’s broadcast.
For non-ticket holders, the Golden Knights will host viewing parties at Toshiba Plaza for Games 1 and 2.
Flo Rida is the headliner Thursday, when the show moves to FLA Live Arena for Game 3.
Additional musical performers and special guests are to be announced.
The performances will be produced by NHL Productions. NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer is executive producer.
