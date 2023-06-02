Marshmello, Lil Jon headline Vegas Stanley Cup shows

Marshmello is a well-known club headliner. So is Lil Jon, who is also a Golden Knights fan.

American rapper Lil Jon poses with the Stanley Cup before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Lil Jon waves a Golden Knights flag during a concert ahead of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Marshmello performs during the third day of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Marshmello, right, on the red carpet before the start of the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena , in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rapper, singer-songwriter and composer Flo Rida performs at Flamingo Las Vegas' GO Pool Dayclub on May 4, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

The NHL is hitting the club in its Stanley Cup Final concert series.

Nightlife and dayclub stars Marshmello and Lil Jon are headlining the Stanley Cub Final shows on the Strip. Both are well-known Vegas headliners, and Lil Jon is a well-known Golden Knights fan who also performed at the 2018 Stanley Cup Final series. He’s recorded a video to charge up the crowd at T-Mobile Arena, imploring, “Make some noise!”

Marshmello will perform at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, prior to the 5 p.m. Game 1 start between the Golden Knights and Florida Panthers. No tickets are required to watch the show.

Lil Jon hosts from Wet Republic at MGM Grand during Monday’s broadcast.

For non-ticket holders, the Golden Knights will host viewing parties at Toshiba Plaza for Games 1 and 2.

Flo Rida is the headliner Thursday, when the show moves to FLA Live Arena for Game 3.

Additional musical performers and special guests are to be announced.

The performances will be produced by NHL Productions. NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer is executive producer.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.