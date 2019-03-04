Marshmello to headline 2-year residency at Palms’ Kaos Nightclub

Artist Marshmello preforms on the stage cosmicMEADOW the third night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway early Monday morning, June 20, 2016. (Elizabeth Brumley//Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @elipagephoto

Kaos Nightclub is offering a Mello vibe.

Star DJ Marshmello will headline in a two-year residency at the new nightclub, including an appearance at its opening weekend on April 4-6. Mello, as he is known in shorthand, is also headlining the nightlub on April 4, April 28 and May 3; and the Dayclub on April 6, 13, 20, 27 and May 4 and 18.

Mello had previously headined at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Also in Kaos headling rotation beginning in April and May are Jauz, Slushii and Southside.

Marshmello’s appearances at the Kaos Nightclub and Dayclub Grand Opening Weekend on April 4-6 are part of the resort’s property-wide lineup that will also include Alicia Keys, Cardi B., Travis Scott, G-Eazy, J Balvin, Skrillex, Kaskade and others.

Hotel officials are trumpeting the Kaos opening as a full-scale festival at the Palms.

Tickets for all KAOS residencies and Grand Opening Weekend events can be purchased at palms.com/KAOS.

