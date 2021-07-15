Martin salutes ‘Officer’ in lighting of Smith Center

Myron Martin’s salute to the reopening of Reynolds Hall was a preview of “An Office and a Gentleman.”

Smith Center President Myron Martin is shown after the ceremonial dimming of the ghost light 482 days after it was turned on at Reynolds Hall on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Smith Center President Myron Martin is shown after the ceremonial dimming of the ghost light 482 days after it was turned on at Reynolds Hall on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The cast of "An Officer and a Gentleman" performs a preview of the new touring musical at Reynolds Hall on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The cast of "An Officer and a Gentleman" performs a preview of the new touring musical at Reynolds Hall on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Reynolds Hall lit up, and so did Myron Martin’s face.

“I am so emotional. I hadn’t expected to be without shows for 482 days,” Martin said Wednesday afternoon after a ceremonial dimming of the ghost light on the Reynolds Hall stage. “You don’t know what that will be like until you live through it.”

Wednesday’s event was for media members, who had not walked into the venue in at least 17 months. “Once on This Island” was the last pre-pandemic show to play Reynolds Hall, closing abruptly on March 12, 2020.

Martin has spent ample time, on his own, in the venue.

“I walk out here, all the time,” he said, gesturing to the again-illuminated theater. “I am always moved by the ghost light, and knowing that nobody has been here in so long.”

As Martin finally dimmed that light, the hall’s house system came to life. He then introduced members of the cast of “An Officer and a Gentleman,” which is making its theatrical touring debut Oct. 26-31 as part of the 2021-2022 Broadway Las Vegas Series lineup.

The cast performed a few numbers, including the famous “Up Where We Belong” scene, with the song originated by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes. The “Officer” cast worked in quarantine in Cleveland for three weeks in November, to be ready for its in Las Vegas.

The 2021-2022 season begins with “Cats,” making its first appearance at the Smith Center, from Oct. 12-17. Martin says the venue will ask that people who are not vaccinated for COVID wear masks. Hand sanitizers and cashless bars, he says, “are here to stay.”

A total of 160 full-time employees, not counting the skeleton crew and part-timers, are being brought back to work. A night spotlighting Las Vegas bands is also being planned, with details still being sorted out.

“This is a special day,” Martin said. “Seeing everyone seated in here really brought it home.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.