Kats

Martin & Short, together again in Las Vegas

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2018 - 6:37 pm
 
Updated June 26, 2018 - 6:38 pm

Steve Martin has a story about Las Vegas. All it costs is $4.

“I was in there in the mid- or late-’60s,” Martin says. “I was dating a dancer. Not like a showgirl, but a dancer on the ‘Mickey Finn’ TV show. I had $4 to eat. This was when you could get a meal for $1. I played the slots. I won a quarter. And you know what?”

No, what?

“It made my life better.”

Now, with more cash in hand, Martin and Martin Short are back at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Sunday night for their comedy-music show, “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life featuring The Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko.”

The duo have performed at the Colosseum on select weekends for the past three years. A version of the special is also airing on Netflix. During a conference call last week, Martin and Short said they have about 25 minutes of new material, including a new skit and a segment honoring their favorite comics.

“We wanted to salute the ones who just made us laugh,” Martin says. “From about 1960-on, just the funny ones.”

During the duo’s most recent appearance at Caesars in December, Short made an unbilled appearance with Paul Shaffer and the Shaff-Shifters (with David Perrico as music director) at Cleopatra’s Barge.

“It was great,” Short says. “It was loud, but it was great. I love Paul. I knew there was a party going on and I didin’t want to miss it.”

During the chat, I ask Martin about a famous moment in his Vegas stage career, which he recounted in his 2007 memoir, “Born Standing Up.” Martin’s last pure stand-up show was at the Riviera in the early 1980s.

“That night, there was an empty booth,” I say, “and you saw that booth and said you didn’t want to see empty seats in your shows. That’s when you decided to stop performing stand-up, right?”

Short cut in with, “And you found out that it was actually someone who was supposed to be at the show but their car broke down!”

“No, no!” Martin says. “Wait! The booth was always supposed to be empty! I found that out years later!”

Exactly. Hotel owner Meshulam Riklis, married to starlet Pia Zadora at the time, always held that booth for friends and family and super-VIPs. It was empty most nights.

“Oh, well,” Martin says. “That’s kind of how I remember Las Vegas in those days. I was always kind of the underdog, I never had enough money. I never knew how people got money …

But today?

“I love Las Vegas. It’s a high-quality town,” he says. “Great food. Great entertainment. So efficient, like clockwork. Everything is covered. It’s madcap, but really well-run.”

Short cuts in with, “My Vegas story was in 1980, at Caesars Palace. I had $300 to spend over three days. I played my first $20 on roulette, playing red, and lost it. I played $200 on red and I lost that. I played $20 on black and green came up. I was just losing.”

Short was then presented four silver dollars from a casino host for his stay at the hotel. He dropped them into a slot machine.

“I played them, and I hit a jackpot!” Short says. “I won $1,500! And it made my life better!”

There is a pause, and Martin says only, “Oh, please.”

It’s a great act, worth more than $4.

A familiar figure

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at The Venetian has unveiled its Khloe Kardashian statue, just in time for the reality-TV phenomenon’s 34th birthday on Wednesday. The figure is set in front of a pink and white floral installation, and shows Kardashian in jeans, a black lace bodysuit and a pair of genuine Louboutin pumps.

Kardashian, who was not present for Tuesday’s debut of the statue, sat for more than 250 measurements and photographs taken by artists for her perfectly precise figure.

Tortis ring it out

Bob Torti ended his “Brunch to Broadway” run at Red Rock Resort with a flourish Sunday. Torti surprised his wife and co-star, DeLee Lively Torti, with a full vow-renewal ceremony for the packed house at Rocks Lounge. Torti dropped to his knee to propose once more to his wife of 19 years (Sunday was the couple’s anniversary). Fellow cast member Brandon Nix, a registered minister in Nevada, performed the ceremony.

The moment took place in the slot in the show where Bob talks about how he and DeLee met 26 years ago — and how he had proposed twice, and called off the marriage both times before the two finally wed.

Nix then took center stage, and the nuptials were on. Bob’s post-show take was simply, “It was incredible.”

Crossing party lines

That gentleman at the next table at Lucky Penny at the Palms who looked like Bill Boyd, was.

The co-founder of Boyd Gaming had lunch with family today. Nondescript as always, the gaming icon was barely noticed by fellow diners. I asked what he was doing at the Station Casinos property. “Just checking out the competition,” he said, grinning. “I like what they’ve done here.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact John Katsilometes at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Kats Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like