Marvel’s Stan Lee appears on ‘Pawn Stars’ for first time

If you watch “Pawn Stars” long enough — and I admit to binge-watching the show for the past several weeks — you start to recognize some of the customers.

“The Mentalist” Gerry McCambridge was on a recent episode, as was Michael Shapiro of the band “Reckless in Vegas,” tying to pawn an authentic $1,000 silver certificate for $10,000 (he kept the bill after Rick Harrison hit him with a $5k counteroffer). Planet Hollywood magician Murray Sawchuck is a recurring expert who reviews magic items delivered to the store.

Monday night’s episode (10 p.m., History Channel) features pop culture giant and Marvel Comics founder Stan Lee showing up at the shop. The segment was recorded in November, when Lee was in town debuting his new “Respect” lapel pin.

During that trip, Lee and “Pawn Stars” co-star Austin “Chumlee” Russell met at the Treasure Island attraction Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Lee agreed to authenticate a piece of comic memorabilia brought into the store by a fan. Details are a secret until the show airs.

Lee’s daughter, J.C., who envisioned the “Respect” pin, is a big fan of the show, now in its eighth year and 11th season as one of cable-TV’s highest-rated series. Several Marvel items have been pawned at the store, especially vintage Captain America, Iron Man and Fantastic Four comic books, but the creator of those characters had never stepped inside before now.

Running through the Walk

Some quick tidbits from the 27th annual AFAN Aids Walk, held Sunday morning at Town Square: Australian groove quartet Human Nature played and was a hit. The group also sold out the new, 8,000-seat ICC Sydney Theater on Feb. 11 during their recent tour of Australia. All four members of HN —brothers Andrew and Michael Tierney, Phil Burton and Toby Allen — are from Sydney, so the drawing power is not so surprising. But they were just the fourth act invited to play the theater, joining Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Nick Cave as early headliners … AIDS Walk grand marshals for the 16th straight year, Penn & Teller, are unlikely to return to Broadway before 2018. The comedy duo sold out an entire six-week run at Marquis Theater in 2015, on Broadway in July and August of 2015, making a bundle of money for producers Richard Frankel, Tom Viertel, Marc Routh, Steven Baruch and Glenn Alai (P&T’s longtime manager). Moving the stage show is a massive undertaking, and Caesars Entertainment — which has no show to slot into the Penn & Teller Theater at the Rio — would like some time to prepare … Oddly, P&T were introduced to the stage by cast members of the new “Men of the Strip” male revue at Tropicana Las Vegas, rather than by Chippendales, which shares the same hotel as P&T … Tape Face was the second most-famous wordless stage performer to attend the event (Teller would be No. 1). Tape Face, whose real name is Sam Mills, says he wants back in Vegas after he closes at Flamingo on May 7. He’ll tour, but he’s done well at Bugsy’s Cabaret and is eager for a return, possibly next year … Hooters headliners Jarrett & Raja attempted the “endless shaker of salt” bit, where Jarrett pours salt over an order of chicken wings (from Hooters, of course) and the stream doesn’t cease for several minutes. Because this was performed outdoors, high winds blew salt all over the stage, and all over the performers, but it was funny enough that they should consider adding a wind machine in their act … The wind also toppled over the scaffold behind the stage that was used for the event’s signs, but nobody was hurt. Frightened, but not hurt.

Impressions at the Space

Gordie Brown was the unbilled host of “Louie Anderson Presents: The After Show” at The Space on Saturday night. Brown was the center of some buzz that he might be a recurring headliner at the venue before he announced his new residency at The Cabaret at Planet Hollywood, which begins May 9.

Fifty-three for 53

All 53 doggies up for adoption at Sunday’s 14th annual Best in Show event at Thomas & Mack Center found new homes with attendees. The dog show/adopt-a-thon’s perfect record for finding a home for every dog at the show remains intact. The animals are from The Animal Foundation.

