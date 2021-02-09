Mary Wilson, The Supremes co-founder, dies at Las Vegas Valley home

Former member of The Supremes, Mary Wilson is seen during an interview in her Henderson home, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2007. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

In this Thursday, June 12, 2014 file photo, Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, poses in a studio of the Capitol Records building in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Wilson died Monday, Feb 8, 2021, at her home in Las Vegas. (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP, file)

Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes died suddenly Monday at her home in Las Vegas.

Variety reported that Wilson’s national publicist, Jay Schwartz, said the 76-year-old died suddenly. The cause of death was not revealed.

In December, Wilson and her longtime friend and Las Vegas PR rep Norm Johnson met for dinner at the Italian American Club with a potential investor for a possible resident production at Caesars Palace’s Cleopatra’s Barge.

“We had dinner with the potential sponsor, and she looked in great shape,” Johnson said Monday night. The idea dated to early 2020, before the pandemic shut down entertainment in Las Vegas. The concept was revived near the end of the year.

“I was waiting for word which never came,” Johnson said. He added that all he knew about Wilson’s health was that she head some heart problems.

In January, Wilson had taken part in the charity single and video for the song “You Are Not Alone,” benefiting the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The video posted Jan. 29. Wilson also hosted a show on the Siriusly Sinatra SiriusXM channel during Labor Day Weekend.

Wilson, along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, formed the Motown powerhouse trio that went on to become one of most successful female groups of all time. The group’s final performance with Ross in the group took place at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas on Jan. 14, 1970, and it was released the following April as the double-live album called “Farewell.”

Wilson had lived in Las Vegas since the 1980s, but in a 2015 interview with the Review-Journal, Wilson said she had planned to move to Los Angeles because she was unable to secure a regular Vegas residency. But she did continue to pursue options in town, and maintained a residence in Henderson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.