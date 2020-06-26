Mask up: State issues protocols for Las Vegas entertainers

Singers are required to wear masks down under their chins, or loop them over an ear, while singing, then pull them back up.

Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio has outfitted its cast with some groovy face masks. It’s a good thing, too. They are about to be center stage.

MGM Resorts International has received direction from Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office for protocols allowing the club’s cast to continue performing under the state’s mask mandate. Know this:

All performers — singers, musicians and dancers — wear masks while performing onstage, and at all times off the stage. Singers can pull the masks down under their chins, or loop them over an ear, while singing. The masks are then returned whenever performers are not singing. Horn players also mask down for, say, a trombone solo, then return the mask.

The directive was passed along by the MGM Resorts PR team. Expect the protocols to be studied and applied at other Las Vegas venues offering some version of live, ambient entertainment.

Station Casinos has adjusted its live lounge and poolside entertainment at Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort, after Sisolak’s directive Thursday. The locals resort company is going with musicians and DJs, so masks could be worn and proper social distancing would remain.

Caesars Entertainment issued a statement Friday announcing it was sidelining Pete “Big Elvis” Vallee for a time.

“Given the new guidelines we are reviewing and making adjustments to our entertainment and live music line-up,” the company said in an email. “We will look to program musicians who are willing and able to perform while wearing masks. For the time being Big Elvis will not perform at Harrah’s Piano Bar.”

Others venues, such as Don’t Tell Mama at Neonopolis, Piazza at Tuscany Suites and The Vegas Room at the Commercial Center, are continuing with live singers. Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas also was scheduled to bring back its singers this weekend.

To them, we advise to check out Mayfair for direction — especially the costumes.

