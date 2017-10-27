Matt Goss branches out to 1Oak at The Mirage

Matt Goss poses on the red carpet ahead of the Las Vegas premiere for the film Jason Bourne at Caesars Palace hotel-casino Monday, July 18, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Matt Goss is shown performing on July 11, 2015 at The Gossy Room at Caesars Palace. (Denise Truscello)

Matt Goss is the new headliner at The Mirage, launching a residency at 1Oak at The Mirage on Dec. 2. (MGM Resorts)

The Vegas Golden Knights are shown at Topgolf Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. (PR Plus)

To Matt Goss, it’s all about the hang. He even wrote a tune about it, suitably titled, “All About the Hang.”

“At the risk of quoting my own song, I’m just after a good hang,” Goss says, as his upcoming residency at 1Oak at the Mirage has been formally announced. “We want people to be dressed to the nines, bring some guests, bring your dates, and make it a regular hang for locals and tourists. You know, get fancy and have a good time.”

Splash on a fragrance, even?

“You said it,” Goss said, chuckling. “You can come in, enjoy my show, and we can still hang out at the club afterward.”

Dubbed “Matt Goss at The Mirage,” the series opens at 8 p.m. Dec. 2, and plays Dec. 3, Dec. 5, Dec. 7, Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 in his opening burst of performances. Aside from the 9 p.m. show on Dec. 8, all shows are 8 p.m. He returns Dec. 28, Dec. 29 and Dec. 30. He resumes his schedule January and through Super Bowl weekend on Feb 3.

Expect more dates, many more, in a five-year deal between Goss, MGM Resorts International and club operator Hakkasan Group. Goss returns with his horn-powered backing band and the shimmering Dirty Virgins dance troupe.

“This is going to be a lot more glamorous, beautiful, than what we’ve done before,” Goss says, teasingly. “We are in an incredibly beautiful room. I’m excited about the vibe at 1Oak and making it my home for the next five years.”

In the face of repeated reports about talks with several properties — including the Venetian/Palazzo and Caesars Entertainment resorts — Goss finally worked a deal with MGM Resorts. He has not performed a show in Las Vegas for more than a year, since closing at Caesars Palace in September 2016, ending a 6 ½-year run.

“Working with the Mirage and MGM, it felt very much like a family, not just a business partnership,” Goss says. “It’s such a refreshing approach, being an artist, to feel like you’re working in a family atmosphere. MGM Resorts has a genuine love affair with live entertainment, and they’ve proven it with their support of what I want to bring to the Mirage.”

The parent company is investing in an overhaul of 1Oak. The venue is being adjusted and upgraded for a proper production, seating 500, easily the largest venue Goss has played in Las Vegas — The Gossy Room at Caesars Palace seated 165, and the Lounge at the Palms about 220.

The Goss residency is the latest renovation in a mini-trend in Las Vegas, where nightclubs are being modified to stage live entertainment. Light at Mandalay Bay was reconfigured to host the first version of “Baz” in 2015. The old Body English club at Hard Rock Hotel is now exclusively used as the theater for “Magic Mike Live.”

Though he hasn’t headlined in Vegas this year Goss and his brother, Luke Goss, have been busy abroad. The twin tandem resurrected the late-1980s boy band Bros for two shows at O Arena in London in August. The concert thrilled legions of Bros fans in the U.K., but a Nov. 4 date set for Quodos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia was called off because of low ticket demand.

But Luke Goss might well join his brother onstage at The Mirage.

“If he’s able to make it, he’ll come up,” Matt Goss said. “But this isn’t anything we’re planning. We’re going to have an audience-friendly show, and a great night out.” And expect the song about the hang to be in Gossy’s set list.

Knights on the town

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrated their first Halloween party on Wednesday night at Topgolf Las Vegas’s Chairman’s Suite.

The Vegas expansion team, darlings of the NHL with a 7-1 record, has been routinely hitting the scene lately. On Oct. 18, the entire team (save injured goalie Marc-Andre Fleury) took part in a Hunt Las Vegas scavenger hunt of the city and surrounding outposts. Starting at Red Rock Resort, they moved to such attractions as the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign (placing flowers at the 1 October shrine), Excalibur’s “Tournament of Kings,” the Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden at The Mirage, the Mob Museum, Evel Pie on Fremont East, Wee Kirk O’the Heather wedding chapel (for an Elvis-themed ceremony), Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas and, finally, Bellagio Fountains.

Team Grey won the contest by finishing first at the Fountains. Thus, team members Deryk Engelland, Reid Duke, Maxime Lagace, Colin Miller, Luca Sbisa, Nate Schmidt and Vadim Shipachev have earned intra-squad bragging rights for their knowledge of the city. Maybe we can go best-of-seven …

Arthur returns

As noted a few days ago, Dirk Arthur is returning with an endangered species in Las Vegas: A stage show featuring exotic animals. Arthur’s “Wild Magic” moves to Westgate Cabaret beginning 6 p.m. Nov. 15. A Vegas performer for two decades, Arthur had most recently performed at International Theater at Westgate from September 2015 through March 2016.

Arthur is to use fewer animals in his current stage show, but will feature a snow leopard, a bobcat and a white duck named “Aflack.” As has been the case throughout his career, Arthur can expect to receive complaints from animal-rights organizations, and maybe even a certain insurance company …

