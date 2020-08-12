93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Kats

Matt Goss: Las Vegas entertainers deserve respect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2020 - 7:32 pm
 

Matt Goss does take the Las Vegas residency seriously. His 11-year run at three Vegas resorts proves as much. So does his actual residence in town.

However …

“People come in and do four shows and call it a residency,” Goss says. When I laugh at that reality, he adds, “See?” as if delivering a punch line.

But seriously, Goss is at once a Strip headliner and Las Vegas local. During this week’s episode of “PodKats!” he buttressed his Vegas affiliation when recalling “Lovely Las Vegas,” which he issued nearly a decade ago as his own love letter to the city.

“You hear all these things, like ‘Viva Las Vegas,’ and don’t get me wrong, I love the song,” Goss says. “But I wanted a song that captured the charm, the community, the history — Howard Hughes, those are the references I use in the song.”

Goss is, of course, out of action in his adopted hometown. There is no path for him to return to the former 1 Oak Nightclub room at the Mirage, where his Sunday night series had run its course. He’s most likely bound for a Caesars Entertainment property — there were verified reports of Goss reviewing spaces at the property, pre-COVID, with Caesars officials.

Goss is exploring a multileveled partnership with someone he hasn’t yet identified. He’s returned to the studio with his brother, Luke; he hopes to turn his fascinating Instagram Live wellness chats in to a TV talk show, and is investigating a documentary of his life in Vegas to follow up on the success of “After the Screaming Stops.”

Goss also specified interest from Dubai and London for his upcoming projects.

At age 51 with a decade in the bank in Vegas, and 27 years as a solo performer, Goss has honed his opinions about show business. He knows of the suffering throughout the Vegas entertainment community, as a front man who supported an operation of 36 musicians, dancers and staff. He leased 1 Oak for his show, as a de facto producer.

Thus, Goss says entertainers in this city have been back-burnered, to use a kitchen reference.

“I do believe there needs to be a certain level of respect for artists in this town,” Goss remarks. “This town will not survive on restaurants alone. I think one thing we’ve realized about this time is that people want to come and see shows, and the byproduct is going to dinner. But the event is the show.”

Goss expressed a “genuine love” for Vegas musicians, even those he has not even met. During COVID, he says of his fellow entertainers, “They haven’t given us any information. They expect us to turn on a dime … We are part of the four walls of the casinos we are in.”

Asked what he would say to the governor, if he had that audience, Goss said, “We need intelligent stimulus packages for self-employed subcontractors, so they can indeed to turn on a dime, to actually go back to work. The entertainment industry depends on volumes of people. We need to cater toward entertainers. Music isn’t made for free. You need a set number of people in the room, or you lose money.”

Goss adds, “I would say to the governor, actually have a forum with entertainers, so he understands. But he’s in a very, very hard position, and I think he is handling it well. I just don’t think there has been a discussion that solely looks after entertainers, people like my band and my dancers, ushers, who we expect to just come back. We need to look after them.”

Vehicular Cloer

Travis Cloer (and his cobalt-blue blazer) returns to the drive-in stage Saturday and Sunday in Westfield Shopping Plaza in San Diego. Cloer co-stars with fellow “Jersey Boys” alumni Christian Hoff and Chris Lash. The series’ brand belongs to Cloer and Hoff, and they bring in guests. Jeff Leibow had also appeared in the drive-in concerts. Yours truly is threatening to take in this weekend’s event, with the blazer, ready to rock.

In eye see you

Teller underwent cataract surgery Tuesday morning in Beverly Hills. He posted a pic on Twitter of his mismatched eyes an hour after the procedure, writing, “Right eye’s still dilated, hence the zombie look. Too bad Halloween’s a couple months away.”

Teller had just recovered from his third spinal-fusion operation before COVID-19. Penn & Teller host two more episodes of this seasons “Fool Us” on The CW, on Monday and Aug. 24. Mike Hammer of Four Queens is back on the show in the Aug 24 finale.

Mike knows he’s in this column, because someone actually calls him every morning to read it to him. This is a fact.

No Blair time

HBO and Judd Apatow are planning a two-part documentary on legendary comic George Carlin, who died in 2008 at age 71. Apatow and collaborator Michael Bonfiglio are interviewing Carlin’s friends and family but apparently have no plans for Carlin’s opening act for nearly two decades, Dennis Blair.

“They never contacted me. Weird,” says Blair, also a singer-songwriter who lives in Las Vegas. “And Judd knows I worked with him for 18 years.”

Carlin was a frequent Vegas headliner whose final performance ever was at the Orleans Showroom in June 2008, a week before his death.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Police release photos of suspect in attack on senior citizen
Police release photos of suspect in attack on senior citizen
2
Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bike in California
Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bike in California
3
CARTOON: A nation torn
CARTOON: A nation torn
4
Las Vegas man faces 4 counts of lewdness with minor
Las Vegas man faces 4 counts of lewdness with minor
5
Las Vegas company recalling 200K pounds of meat, poultry
Las Vegas company recalling 200K pounds of meat, poultry
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Marjorie Barrick Museum to reopen - Video
Alisha Kerlin, executive director of the Marjorie Barrick Museum, describes the exhibits “Kept to Myself” and “Excerpts” featured at the UNLV museum in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The museum is to reopen on Aug. 17,2020 by appointment only. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell has back surgery after electric bike accident - Video
Simon Cowell underwent surgery on Saturday to repair a broken back and was recovering at a hospital. He will miss the opening shows of "America's Got Talent," which begin this week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RV of Las Vegas entertainers missing from their home - Video
RJ entertainment columnist John Katsilometes talks to longtime Las Vegas entertainers Joe and Jessica Trammel, who discovered Wednesday afternoon that their RV, trailer and belongings had been stolen. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Television shows could fuel Las Vegas tourism rebound - VIDEO
CBS reality dating competition series “Love Island" and ABC’s “Shark Tank” are set to film upcoming seasons in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks reschedules concert at Allegiant Stadium - Video
The country superstar made the announcement Wednesday morning that he has moved his Aug. 22 date at the stadium back to Feb. 27.
Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ memoriam
Vegas broadcaster Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ dies at 54. He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame in September 2018. (Greg “Gonzo” Spillane/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Naya Rivera confirmed dead after body is found - Video
Naya Rivera, the "Glee" star, went missing during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 - Video
Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bar workers frustrated, angry as restrictions return - VIDEO
In Southern Highlands, the Italian restaurant Spaghetty Western, while remaining open, had to shut down its bar. Bartender Scarlett Brock, who is still waiting to receive unemployment payments from the initial shutdown, calls the financial impact of being out of work again “a knock in the face.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'In the Dark' at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum - Video
Laurie Thomas, controller for the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, discusses the new exhibit, "In the Dark," in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summertime Dole Whip Cocktails
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has two new Dole Whip cocktails. The Golden Tiki, which offers a line of Dole Whip cocktails, is reopening Wednesday.
Lin-Manuel Miranda says 'Hamilton' criticism is 'fair game'
Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to people claiming he presented an idealized version of the Founding Fathers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83 - Video
Charlie Daniels, the country music star, was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee. His death was confirmed on Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jennifer Romas takes her 'Sexxy The Show' to Dreamland Drive-In - Video
Jennifer Romas, producer, director, choreographer and star “Sexxy The Show" at Westgate took her show to Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios in Las Vegas. The show, which is currently dark at the Westgate, is a benefit for charities Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, The Actors Fund and Pawtastic Friends. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wynn Las Vegas’ ‘re-imagined’ buffet - VIDEO
On June 18, The Buffet at Wynn reopened to customers with what the resort called “a re-imagined all-you-can-eat concept that combines the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jimmy Kimmel issues public apology for past blackface sketches - Video
On Tuesday, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6M - Video
The 1959 Martin D-18E, which was often out of tune, was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million. The iconic guitar was sold during the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman films, dead at 80 - Video
Schumacher died in New York City after battling cancer for a year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST