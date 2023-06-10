Maxx Crosby, Jon Jones open busy weekend at Flanker

Flanker is presenting Golden Knights-Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 5, UFC 289 and Inter Milan-Manchester City in its opening day.

Professional football player for the Las Vegas Raiders Defensive End Maxx Crosby and UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones attend the grand opening of Flanker Kitchen & Sports Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on June 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Carver Road Hospitality)

CEO of Carver Road Hospitality Sean Christie arrives at the grand opening of Flanker Kitchen & Sports Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on June 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Carver Road Hospitality)

A general view at the grand opening of Flanker Kitchen & Sports Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on June 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Carver Road Hospitality)

CEO of Carver Road Hospitality Sean Christie and Carver Road Hospitality co-founder Nelson Famadas arrive at the grand opening of Flanker Kitchen & Sports Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on June 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Carver Road Hospitality)

Raiders sack master Maxx Crosby and UFC champ Jon Jones were presented a dessert festooned with fireworks Friday night at the VIP opening of Flanker Kitchen & Sports Bar.

But after the spark-showered sundae, Saturday offers plenty of fireworks at the new Mandalay Bay sports bar in its first full day of operations.

Flanker is hosting the official watch party for UFC 289, broadcast beginning at 4 p.m. The licensed UFC event was set up months ago, to coincide with Flanker’s opening weekend.

What wasn’t in the planning was the Golden Knights-Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 5, broadcast beginning at 5 p.m.

As Matthew Tkachuk would say, this is quite a collision.

Flanker operator and Carver Road Hospitality co-founder Sean Christie said Saturday morning his venue is ready to face the field.

“We have enough screens to show the Golden Knights in its entirety and maybe every other screen on the UFC feed,” Christie said. “I think the timing should work out, with the Golden Knights ending at about 8 o’clock and the main event at 9 p.m.”

Golden Knights take the primary, 56-foot-wide big screen and audio feed for the entire game.

The UFC main is a rematch between two-division UFC champ Amanda Nunes and bantamweight title challenger Irene Aldana. Also, kicking off the sports marathon, Inter Milan faces Manchester City in the Champions League final at noon. That doesn’t count the Major League Baseball broadcasts throughout the day.

Amid all the balls, pucks and punches, the Golden Knights are the main event.

“We are in Las Vegas,” Christie said. “The Golden Knights are the star of the evening.”

