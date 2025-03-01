71°F
Kats

May the 4th: Adult ‘Star Wars’ parody coming to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2025 - 5:12 pm
 

Light up the sabers. A “Star Wars” spoof for grown-ups is coming to the Rio. “The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody” is set to take over the former Chippendales theater.

The premiere is planned for May 4. Yes, May the 4th be with you. Previews open May 1. Pricing, on-sale dates and a full schedule is to be announced.

If you’re looking for sexy Stormtroopers and C-3PO in sequins, opportunity knocks. The show is reportedly in an open-ended engagement. The Chipps played the venue for nearly 23 years before moving to Linq Hotel in January.

The show has played dozens of North American cities and is currently being presented or is on sale in Chicago, Orlando, Miami, Houston and San Diego. A version in London opens alongside the new Vegas production.

Russall S. Beattie conceived the show in 2011, reportedly as as a joke to stoke sales of his other burlesque projects. Former Spiegelworld visionaries David Foster and Daniel Kells are among the show’s creative directors. Also on board is director/choreographer Bec Morris, who has worked with Nicki Minaj and J. Balvin.

The show as billed as a funny, sexy mash of “Star Wars” scenes and characters, bawdy comedy and saucy dance numbers.

It’s not a topless endeavor, but is a series of parody, strip numbers. “Scantily clad” is an apt term for the dancers. As reported in a New York Post review, in an early scene a cast member gives Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder a wash job to Minaj’s “Starships” (likely a brainstorm of Morris).

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

