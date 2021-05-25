Mayfair After Dark late-night hang is back at Bellagio

A new singer, and updated dance numbers and costumes, are featured in Mayfair After Dark’s relaunch.

LaShonda Reese, Steve Judkins and Savannah Cross are shown during a performance at Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio. The Mayfair After Dark series resumes Friday, May 28. (MGM Resorts International)

Mayfair Supper Club bandleader Jean-Francois Thibeault is shown in his club-branded mask on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Mayfair Supper Club pianist Patrick Hogan is shown in his club-branded mask on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

LaShonda Reese and Steve Judkins perform at The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The late-night, cool hang at Bellagio is returning this weekend.

Mayfair After Dark is back at The Mayfair Supper Club running 11 p.m.- 2 a.m. Friday. The late-night party runs at those times Fridays and Saturdays.

The post-dinner show is a mix of music and dance performances, with gourmet bites and bottle service.

“We are proud to relaunch Mayfair After Dark and welcome back the dancers and entertainers who make the nightlife concept come alive,” MGM Resorts International Chief Hospitality Officer Ari Kastrati said in a statement. “The high-energy atmosphere of the experience along with a vibrant production of talented performers delivers the ‘wow’ factor at every turn.”

Mayfair After Dark features new cast member Stephani Parker on vocals. LaShonda Reese and Steve Judkins have been the primary vocalists in the Mayfair Supper Club performances, with a stellar band headed up by music director and multi-instrumentalist J.F. Thibeault.

“The response to The Mayfair has been overwhelmingly positive,” No Ceilings Entertainment co-founder Kim Willecke said, also in a statement. “For our second revival, we’re channeling everything people love about the experience but taking it to the next level with new showstopping duets, bigger dance ensembles, enhanced costume flair and so much more. We can’t wait for guests to see what we have in store.”

Mafair Supper Club returned to the stage as the city began to gradually reopen last June. Along with Parker as a new voice, the show plans updated choreography and costumes. The ornate stage masks will soon be a thing of the past, but should be preserved and displayed somewhere. They were certainly inspired.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.