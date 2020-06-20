Mayfair Supper Club restarts after COVID test

The positive test at Mayfair was from a single staffer. The club’s cast and crew are tested weekly.

Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

LaShonda Reese and Steve Judkins perform at The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first day reopening after 78 days shut down due to the coronavirus Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

LaShonda Reese laughs as she takes off her mask as she and Steve Judkins perform at The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first day reopening after 78 days shut down due to the coronavirus Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

LaShonda Reese and Jean-Francois Thibeault perform at The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first day reopening after 78 days shut down due to the coronavirus Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mayfair Supper Club is dressed up and ready to go.

The Bellagio’s signature nightlife annex is returning to action Saturday, restoring its 5 p.m.-1o p.m. Wednesdays-through-Sundays hours of operation, full menu and live-entertainment format.

Mayfair, which opened New Year’s Eve, had shut down Wednesday after a kitchen employee tested positive for COVID-19. At the time it had closed, Mayfair had just added three dancers to its lineup of two singers and three musicians.

Overlooking the Bellagio Fountains, Mayfair returned to business June 4, as the hotel itself reopened. The positive test was from a single kitchen staffer. The Mayfair cast and crew are tested weekly.

On Wednesday, MGM Resorts International confirmed the test and the venue’s temporary closing, adding said, “We will be sanitizing the work area and determining who they may have come in contact with for both tracing and testing.”

