‘Medical procedure’ forces Mötley Crüe to delay Las Vegas Strip residency

Vince Neil, formerly of Motley Crüe, plays a New Year's Eve concert at the East Side Cannery hotel-casino on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) Follow @bleblancphoto

Mötley Crüe is moving back its residency at Dolby Live. Front man Vince Neil is undergoing a “required medical procedure,” forcing the postponement of 11 performances.

The newly rescheduled dates are Sept. 12-Oct. 3. The run was originally set for March 28-April 19. Tickets from the original residency are being honored at the new dates.

Neil apologized to the “Crüeheads” who have been inconvenienced by the rescheduling.

“My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve,” Neil said in a statement posted on the band’s social media. The 64-year-old singer gave no further details.

Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and John 5 of Mötley Crüe issued a group statement, wishing Neil a speedy recovery. “We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September.

Last month, a plane owned by Neil was involved in a fatal crash in Scottsdale, Ariz. One person was killed in the crash on the Scottsdale Municipal Airport runway. Neil’s wife, Rain Hannah, suffered five broken ribs. Neil was not aboard the aircraft.

