Megan Thee Stallion, Rihanna at Marquee; Chainsmokers top draw at XS

Megan Thee Stallion turned in an unbilled set at the Life Is Beautiful official after party on Friday night.

Megan Thee Stallion Performs at Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Emilio Garcia)

Co-host of ABC's "The Bachelorette," Tayshia Adams, celebrates a belated birthday at Casa Playa at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 (Danny Mahoney)

Reality TV personality and co-host of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” Tayshia Adams, takes celebratory Jaja Tequila shots with The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Danny Mahoney)

Actress Bella Thorne parties the night away at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Danny Mahoney)

Actress Bella Thorne is shown with a requisite entourage at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Danny Mahoney)

The Chainsmokers, Alesso and Martin Garrix, left and right, party at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 (Danny Mahoney)

Dua Lipa, left, and Megan Thee Stallion are shown at Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Emilio Garcia)

Megan Thee Stallion hosting the official Life is Beautiful after party at Marquee Nightclub was expected.

Her performance from the DJ booth was not.

The rap star took to center stage at the club at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, performing “Savage,” “WAP” and “Freak Nasty.” Stallion and Dua Lipa were basking in DJ Justin Credible (and big ups for his great stage name) when the unbilled performance was unleashed.

Sunday, Rihanna was in the club for its Full Bloom Sundays party. She was in a group of a half-dozen revelers for Nore En Pure’s set.

Saturday night, Trey Songs attended resident headliner Pauly D’s DJ set.

Across the Strip, Wynn Las Vegas was percolating with the celebs throughout the weekend.

Actress, singer and social media phenom Bella Thorne was at XS Nightclub on Saturday night. She was in the middle of the scene with six friends, including fiancé Benjamin Mascolo. Thorne grooved to resident electronic-duo headliners The Chainsmokers. Thorne left about 4:30 a.m., barely beating sunrise.

Earlier Saturday, “The Bachelorette” co-host Tayshia Adams and fiancé Zac Clark made their first (of many, we expect) red carpet appearances at iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena. Adams then ventured to the new Casa Playa restaurant and nightspot at Encore and later to The Chainsmokers show at XS.

Wynn resident headliner Alesso, the DJ Martin Garrix and Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi were also spotted at XS. Saturday afternoon at Encore Beach Club, J Balvin turned in a pop-up performance with Jhay Cortez at Encore Beach Club, headlining as part of a Mexican Independence Weekend celebration.

