Mel Gibson wants Las Vegas as home to ‘big-budget movies’

Mel Gibson says, “Mark Wahlberg is an industrious guy,” and sees a big-budget movie future in Vegas.

Bryan Adams performes "So Good it Hurts," and yes that is a Corvair blimp

New FBI director Kash Patel with actor Mel Gibson at UFC 313 in the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

FBI Director Kash Patel is shown with film star Mel Gibson at UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena on Satureday, March 9, 2025. (Darin Feinstein).

Mel Gibson has directed a Mark Wahlberg movie shot in Southern Nevada. He wants a sequel to that experience, maybe a franchise.

“Mark Wahlberg is an industrious guy and great to work with. The production experience in Vegas was topnotch,” Gibson said in a text Sunday, a day after attending UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. Gibson sat alongside FBI Director Kash Patel and longtime friend and business associate Darin Feinstein. “I am certain Vegas will accommodate Mark in a big way. I look forward to coming back for big-budget movies.”

Patel is a Las Vegas resident. Feinstein has many business interests in town, including Red Mercury Entertainment and its stage shows “MJ Live” at Harrah’s Showroom and the Prince tribute “Purple Reign” at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

Gibson directed “Flight Plan,” which filmed some scenes at Mesquite Airport. Wahlberg stars as a pilot carrying an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) and a fugitive (Topher Grace) across Alaska.

The film is the latest in Wahlberg’s efforts to establish a long-term film industry presence in Las Vegas. He’s filmed “Family Plan” here, and is also using Las Vegas-area locations in the sequel, “Family Plan 2.”

A Las Vegas resident, Wahlberg endorses and promotes the Senate Bill 238, in which Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery would partner in a 31-acre studio campus in Summerlin. The studios are seeking $80 million in tax credits, stating that about 18,000 industry jobs would be created. The bill is being reviewed by the Nevada Legislature.

Gibson’s time in Las Vegas was unrelated to film work. The star of such epics as “Mad Max,” “Lethal Weapon” and “Braveheart” likes the fights: “It was great to be at UFC with some great Americans.”

Adams’ power play

Vegas Golden Knights favorites Mark Stone and William Karlsson were among those kicking it up for Bryan Adams at Encore Theater on Saturday night. Stone was relatively incognito. Karlsson, not so much, up and grooving to “Summer of ‘69,” “Run to You” and “Cuts Like a Knife,” in the show-closing burst. Great to see team broadcaster Gary Lawless on the scene, too.

Drone time

Adams’ performance of “So Good It Hurts” offered a first at Encore Theater: A Chevy Corvair blimp, powered by drones hovering over the audience during “So Happy it Hurts.”

The car is featured on the album cover of the same name, and also in Adams’ show-opening video stretch. Adams’ parents owned a Corvair, and he bought his own about four years ago.

The late consumer advocate Ralph Nader wrote a book about the Corvair, “Unsafe at Any Speed,” but the balloon version was a safe distance in this show.

On the radio (oh, oh, oh, oh)

Entertainment icon Tony Orlando had a busy VegasVille week. He was the featured speaker at Italian American Social Club’s monthly membership meeting on Wednesday night. He broke out an a cappella, singalong take of “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree,” his No. 1 with Dawn from 1973.

By the weekend, Orlando posted an interview with Docksiders helmsman Kevin Sucher on his “Saturday Nights With Tony Orlando” show. The interview program broadcasts worldwide, 7 p.m. Saturdays on WABCMusicradio.com; the Sucher interview is also at thedocksiders.com. Expect waves of yacht talk and a canvassing of Sucher’s impressive career as a studio wizard.

The Docksiders continue their residency at 1923 Live at The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. Orlando continues to be retired.

New Music Alert

Popular Vegas singer Jaime Lynch’s original-music project OG8 debuts March 28 at Sand Dollar Downtown at the Plaza (go to thesanddolarlv.com for intel).

The eight-piece band forges a mix of funk, blues and country with some rock elements. Over the years Lynch has performed in Pussycat Dolls at Caesars Palace, “Peepshow” at Planet Hollywood, “American Superstars” at the Stratosphere, “Sirens of T.I.” at Treasure Island, “Vegas! The Show” and “iCandy Burlesque,” both at Saxe Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. She also competed in Season 5 of Fox’s “The X Factor.”

Currently, Lynch is back with Zowie Bowie’s show at Fremont Street. But we are especially interested in the OG8 direction. The woman at the front is a force.

Cool Hang Alert

On the topic of Sand Dollar Downtown, live-loop wizard and one-man rock band Dan Fenster is back at the venue at 4 p.m. Thursday, a cool afternoon hang in the heart of downtown. No cover.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.