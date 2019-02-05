Memorial to be held for late Las Vegas radio personality Brittney Cason

A celebration of life for late Las Vegas radio personality Brittney Cason is set for a place she long supported, The Space, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday.

Longtime KOMP-FM personality Brittney Cason died on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Brittney Cason Facebook)

The event’s title reminds of Cason’s playful spirit: “The Extra AF Life Celebration of Brittney Cason.”

Cason, who for years hosted “B.S. In the Morning” on KOMP-92.-FM, died unexpectedly in Las Vegas on Jan. 23, a day before her 38th birthday. In lieu of flowers, her family has asked for donations to be made to the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention, SafeNest and Nevada SPCA.

Last June, Cason helped organize a Monday’s Dark event for Speedway Children’s Charities at The Space. The invitation for Thursday’s event announces: “We all know Brittney loved to be extra in everything she did, so we invite friends, family and fans to celebrate her life, infectious spirit and uncompromising love with a life celebration fitting for this amazing angel!”

Engaging, witty and popular in the Las Vegas media community, Cason had moved out of town in November after her contract with the station expired, returning to her hometown of Harrison, Va. and lived with her folks. She had been finishing a book and traveling when she returned to town Jan. 23 to interview for an opening with Beasley Broadcasting and celebrate her upcoming birthday with friends.

Cason had also previously worked for CBS Sports radio, KISS 95.1-FM in Charlotte, N.C., and had freelanced for The Charlotte Observer.

