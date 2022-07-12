Meow Wolf, Omega Mart founder Matt King dies

A leader in the immersive art culture, Matt King grew the Meow Wolf company to include the Omega Mart installation at Area15.

Meow Wolf co-founder Matt King died on Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Courtesy Meow Wolf)

Meow Wolf co-founder Matt King died Saturday, the company confirmed on its social media pages. (Courtesy of Meow Wolf/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Meow Wolf co-founder Matt King died Saturday, the company confirmed on its social media pages. (Courtesy of Meow Wolf/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Meow Wolf co-founder Matt King died Saturday, the company confirmed on its social media pages. (Courtesy of Meow Wolf/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Meow Wolf co-founder Matt King died Saturday, the company confirmed on its social media pages. (Courtesy of Meow Wolf/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Matt King, a key visionary behind the arts and entertainment company Meow Wolf, has died. The company posted the news Monday afternoon on its social-media pages. King died Saturday.

No further details of King’s death have been made public. The company’s Facebook and Instagram post described his passing as “sudden.”

A leader in the immersive art culture, King grew the company to the extensively scaled installation Omega Mart supermarket and alternative reality game at Area15 in Las Vegas. The company also operated House of Eternal Return art installation and concert venue in Santa Fe, N.M.; and Convergence Station in Denver.

Omega Mart was just the company’s second permanent installation.

In all, he was involved in developing 34 Meow Wolf projects since helping to launch the company in 2008.

“We will honor Matt’s spirit by carrying his brilliance forward in our work and in our everyday lives, building upon

the monumental legacy that he leaves behind,” Meow Wolf CEO Jose Tolosa said in a statement. “Thousands have been

deeply touched by the artistic genius of his work, and nothing speaks to Matt’s influence more than the Meow

Wolf community who is coming together in his honor.”

Meow Wolf posted a statement on its Facebook page marking King’s death:

“The Meow Wolf community is devastated and in absolute shock by the sudden passing of Meow Wolf co-founder, artist and dearest friend Matt King. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends and everyone who knows and loves him.

“Matt’s work as both a collaborator and artist was like no other: monumental, groundbreaking, otherworldly, and wild. This is a tremendous loss to the world. And we are tremendously grateful to have shared time and space with him.”

Omega Mart opened at Area 15 in February 2021. Several celebrities have visited the annex, the anchor installation at Area 15.

Marsi Gray, the company’s senior creative producer, posted: “Matt, one of the founders of Meow Wolf, has been such a lovely, darling, gorgeous, funny funny funny, amazing presence that has been foundational to the past 4.5 years I have worked with the company. Such a hard worker, so dedicated, and likely the most beloved human in our whole company. Our spirit animal. Laughter and play trailed around him, constantly. I think of Matt and I think of laughter.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.