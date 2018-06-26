Metro report: Vinnie Paul’s death ‘did not appear suspicious’

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said today that official cause of Vinnie Paul’s death is still pending and would likely take several days to be issued.

Vinnie Paul de HELLYEAH se presenta en el Louder Than Life Festival el sábado, 1 de octubre de 2016, en Louisville, Kentucky. (Foto por Amy Harris / Invision / AP)

Vinnie Paul pictured as HELLYEAH performs at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq in Las Vegas, NV on February 6, 2015. (Courtesy, Erik Kabik/Retna Ltd.)

The death of Vinnie Paul “did not appear suspicious” according to the official report of the event recorded by Metropolitan Police officers.

According to records of the event, officers were dispatched to a dead-body call at 5:41 p.m. Friday on the 6900 block of Procyon Street (Paul lived on Procyon). Medical personnel were summoned, and Paul was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer added that responding officers did not take such further action as calling homicide detectives to the scene, further indication that Paul was considered medically deceased.

The Clark County coroner’s office has since picked up the investigation into the cause and manner of Paul’s death. The founder of the bands Pantera and Hellyeah died at age 54. Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said today that official cause of Paul’s death is still pending and would likely take several days to be issued.

Related

Former Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul dies in Las Vegas at 54

Friends shocked by death of Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul

Contact John Katsilometes at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.