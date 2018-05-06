MGM exec on the Golden Knights: ‘We love these guys so much’

We know Jenn Michaels as a leading spokeswoman for MGM Resorts International. She is MGM Resorts’ senior vice president of public relations, a 25-year executive with the company and kind of a big deal.

Jenn Michaels is the senior vice president of public relations at MGM Resorts. She's also a Golden Knights fanatic. (Jenn Michaels/Facebook)

She’s also bonkers for the Golden Knights.

On March 31, this official with the company that partners with AEG on T-Mobile Arena waited more than four hours for a team poster. Michaels and her husband, Rich, dropped by the Arsenal merchandise store at City National Arena, hoping to pick up a single poster, which cost $70. Jenn cajoled Rich to join her by explaining that she thought the posters were free.

“The line didn’t seem that long when we got in it,” Michaels said. “But after two hours, Rich told me, ‘I thought we were here to get something for free!’”

Michaels bought four posters — yes, spending $280 just on posters — and a box of commemorative pucks from every Knights game in the 2017-18 season.

“The fans were super nice, and the staff delivered Krispy Kremes when it saw how many people were there,” Michaels said.

Michaels wears her lucky, gold Golden Knights sneakers with Elton John-style glitter glasses and carries a matching magic wand to every home game. “We love these guys so much,” she said.

