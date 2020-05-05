MGM Resorts’ COVID-19 cuts hit esports, advertising

A New-York New-York sign is reflected in pedestrian bridge glass along Las Vegas Boulevard on the Strip Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A New-York New-York sign is reflected in pedestrian bridge glass along Las Vegas Boulevard on the Strip Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Widespread layoffs continued this week at MGM Resorts International, with several midlevel management positions eliminated in a COVID-19 cost-cutting strategy.

According to sources familiar with MGM Resorts’ operations, among those terminated was Lovell Walker, the official who led the company’s Esports and Interactive Gaming department. The cornerstone of that division has been the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas at Luxor.

Executive Director of Responsible Gaming and Military Affairs Richard Taylor is also out. Taylor helped advance the company’s Military and Veterans Program (MVP) rewards program in 2017.

MGM Resorts spokesman Brian Ahern said Tuesday he had no comment about the reports.

The company has downsized and narrowed its management team since Friday, when it shuffled its lineup of Strip resort presidents.

In that restructuring, Ann Hoff has been reassigned as the company’s chief marketing officer. The 30-year company veteran and UNLV graduate had previously served as president and COO of Portfolio Properties. In that role, Hoff was operations manager of The Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor, Excalibur and (before the hotel was sold to Phil Ruffin) Circus Circus. That position has been cut.

Ari Kastrade moves into an overarching position as chief hospitality officer, heading up the company’s hotel operations, nightlife, retail and food and beverage divisions. Jorge Perez, who had been a regional portfolio president, has been named president of MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

Among those released have been such key executives as Chief Strategy Officer Aaron Fischer and Senior Vice President of Advertising and Content Jessica Cipolla-Tario.

Several other upper- and middle-level MGM Resorts executives have also been laid off since Friday, including those in the marketing, advertising and food and beverage divisions. Sources indicate several more moves are expected this week.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.