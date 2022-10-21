MGM Resorts donates $1 million to Vegas charity

The $1 million donation is for a job placement program, which will provide training and employment at MGM Resorts properties to those with autism.

MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle announces the company's $1 million donation to the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation-Ackerman Center jobs program at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

There were some million-dollar smiles around Allegiant Stadium on Thursday night.

That’s an in-fact account. MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle caused a stir at the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation-Ackerman Center (GGAF) Gala by announcing his company’s $1 million donation to the cause.

Specifically, the money is being delivered to a new vocational job placement program, which will provide training and employment opportunities at MGM Resorts properties to those with autism. The donation will expand the program over five years.

“As the largest private employer in Nevada, we have a responsibility to contribute to social and economic progress of our community, including creating pathways to employment,” Hornbuckle said. “Our vision for embracing humanity aligns with the incredible work of GGAF as they work to improve the lives of adults with autism in Southern Nevada.”

MGM Resorts has a workforce of a little more than 50,000 in Nevada.

An estimated 1,000 guests turned out for the Grand a Gift Gala, with tables placed across the artificial turf at the Raiders’ and UNLV Rebels’ home stadium.

According to a news release, national statistics indicate most autistic adults are unemployed or underemployed and experience substantial challenges to attaining competitive employment opportunities. The program helps ensure that teens and adults with autism are provided the support to help gain meaningful employment.

As part of the partnership, GGAF will provide clients with a 12-week vocational readiness training program (entitled Working on Occupational Readiness, Knowledge and Skills), in which they will learn pivotal vocational skills and have access to parent empowerment training and other family services.

Upon completion, GGAF clients will have the opportunity to apply for open MGM Resorts positions that meet specific requirements for the program.

Upon employment, the new employees will have the opportunity to seek on-site coaching through GGAF to ensure a full understanding of their new role above and beyond traditional, employee on-boarding. In late July, the MGM Resorts Talent Acquisition Team held its first hiring event at the GGAF Ackerman Center, extending employment offers to the first group of employees as part of the new program.

MGM Resorts previously supported GGAF with cash donations, volunteers and job-placement support. That effort includes a $140,000 corporate grant in June.

