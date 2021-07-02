MGM Resorts’ Hornbuckle welcomes back ‘biggest, best’ show ever, ‘O’

Of “O” at Bellagion, MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle says, “It’s iconic. It’s the biggest, best production show the industry has ever seen or known.”

MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle faces the media after a parade at Bellagio welcoming "O" back to the stage after a 16-month pandemic break. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Costumed performers cavorted all around him. There was horse on wheels, with a zebra-clad Cirque artist riding high.

But MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle has ditched his own face cover. The executive kept with the suit as he participated in the buoyant parade of “O” artists through the casino, marking the return of the show after 16 months of inactivity.

“We are coming back, and coming back with strength,” Hornbuckle said from the O Theatre lobby, after the parade and about two hours before showtime. “Everything we’ve put back onsale, by and large, has sold out, clean. Like, instantly. Some of them within minutes. We’re talkng, several-thousand seat venues.”

Hornbuckle is clearly elated to have Cirque’s crown jewel back onstage.

“To have ‘O’ back, it’s what Las Vegas is all about,” Hornbuckle said. “It’s iconic. It’s the biggest, best production show the industry has ever seen or known. We couldn’t be more excited.”

Cirque has been an interlocking artistic and business partner with MGM Resorts International since the company took over Mirage Resorts in 2000.

“‘O’ is the very essence of the Bellagio, when you talk about iconic images, the great fountains and the great brands we have,” Hornbuckle said. “It’s been here for 22 years, it’s sold out all the time … it’s the world’s most successful show.”

Cirque opens “Michael Jackson One” at Mandalay Bay on Aug. 19, and “Love” at the Mirage on Aug. 26, with “Ka” filling out the company’s Strip roster (now five shows, after “Zumanity” has closed) in November.

Hornbuckle has a void to fill at the former Zumanity Theater at New York-New York. Terry Fator currently headliners the venue. But the CEO said there are plans to bring in a production show by the spring.

Cirque owns the popular magic production show “The Illusionists,” which seems at least a possibility for New York-New York. But Hornbuckle declined to specify what would be hauling into NY-NY next year.

“I will tell you this, it will be hopefully a 10-show-a-week type of performance,” Hornbuckle said. “It will speak to the brand very well, it will speak to what the audience wants and needs in this environment.”

