MGM Resorts lays off 4 hotel presidents
MGM Resorts International has reportedly laid off several high-level executives in sweeping moves Friday, including a quartet of hotel presidents.
Sources familiar with the company’s moves indicate that resort presidents Randy Morton of Bellagio, Cindy Kiser Murphey of New York-New York, Cliff Atkinson of Luxor and Eric Fitzgerald of Excalibur have all been laid off. Sources also said other management-level positions had been cut across the company.
On Friday, acting MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle said two of those hotels — Bellagio and New York-New York — would be the company’s first to reopen from the pandemic-related shutdown. He offered no timetable.
