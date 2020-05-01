MGM Resorts lays off 4 hotel presidents

MGM Resorts International has reportedly laid off several high-level executives in sweeping moves Friday, including a quartet of hotel presidents.

Bellagio in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Randy Morton, president of the Bellagio in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Luxor President and Chief Operating Officer Cliff Atkinson is shown in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris about 30 minutes before fire broke on Monday April 15, 2019. (Cliff Atkinson)

Eric Fitzgerald, at Circus Circus

Sources familiar with the company’s moves indicate that resort presidents Randy Morton of Bellagio, Cindy Kiser Murphey of New York-New York, Cliff Atkinson of Luxor and Eric Fitzgerald of Excalibur have all been laid off. Sources also said other management-level positions had been cut across the company.

On Friday, acting MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle said two of those hotels — Bellagio and New York-New York — would be the company’s first to reopen from the pandemic-related shutdown. He offered no timetable.

