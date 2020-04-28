MGM Resorts postpones all shows in June

MGM Resorts International shows will remain dark at least until July 1, with the company saying, “We will continue to share information about our plans for re-opening as they become available. Until then, please stay safe.”

Two-time "America's Got Talent" champ Shin Lim has extended his residency at the Mirage through June 2020. MGM Resorts International has moved all of its live entertainment off the schedule for the month of June. (MGM Resorts International)

The cast of "Fantasy" at Luxor is shown on the Blue Carpet prior to "One Night For One Drop," held at O Theater at the Bellagio on Friday, March 8, 2019.( John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal @JohnnyKats

David Copperfield (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts International has moved all of its live entertainment off the schedule for June. The company formally announced the move Tuesday.

In a statement:

“With so many unknowns at this moment around the schedule for property openings, stay at home orders across the country as well as access to travel, we have taken all entertainment off of the calendar through June. We will continue to share information about our plans for re-opening as they become available. Until then, please stay safe.”

The next posted on-sale date for any show in the company has been pushed to July 1. Most MGM Resorts shows are classified as postponed.

The company’s ticket refund policy is as follows:

If a show is listed as canceled, guests receive a refund in full automatically within 30 days.

If a show is listed as postponed, guests should hold on to their tickets. When the new date has been confirmed, notification will be issued. At that time, an opportunity to request a refund will be made available.

If the show is rescheduled, guests should hold on to their tickets for the new date. If unable to attend the new date, guests will have a 30-day window to request a refund.

The MGM Resorts productions affected include all five of its Cirque du Soleil productions, David Copperfield, Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club and Jabbawockeez at the MGM Grand; “Fantasy,” Carrot Top and Blue Man Group at Luxor; SPI Entertainment’s Hans Klok show, “Thunder From Down Under” and Australian Bee Gees at Excalibur’s Thunderland Showroom; Boyz II Men, Shin Lim with Colin Cloud, Terry Fator and Matt Goss at The Mirage.

The move appears to end Fator’s run at The Mirage, as he was due to close his 12-year residency at the hotel by August. Park MGM, the MGM Grand Garden, T-Mobile Arena and the Mandalay Bay Events Center are also dark at least through the end of June.

Across the company, live entertainment is expected to be among the last amenities to reopen. A limited number of guest rooms in select hotels will probably open first, followed by smaller food-and-beverage outposts (food courts and Starbucks and the like), then smaller-scale shows, leading to larger venues and nightclubs. Be prepared for a cautious, measured approach.

