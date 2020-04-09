MGM Resorts resets shows to June 1; CirqueConnect back online

MGM Resorts has pushed all of its shows to June 1, though that is not a binding plan.

MGM Resorts has reset its live entertainment to June 1, the latest shift in scheduling for the influential Las Vegas Strip operator.

The company has notified its entertainment partners, including five Cirque du Soleil shows, to prepare for that date to return. It’s not a binding directive, of course, in the changing COVID-19 environment. Nor does the new scheduling factor in plans to open the hotels themselves, or other amenities across the company.

MGM Resorts had most recently set a May 10 reboot date for live entertainment. The company originally said it has moved its schedule in compliance with CDC mass-gathering directives, but it has issued no such announcement Thursday.

Most major Strip shows and productions initially booked in April and May have been postponed, though a few are still posted on sale. Sebastian Maniscalco’s May 24 performance at the Encore Theater is still listed on Ticketmaster. Such Caesars Entertainment shows as Wayne Newton at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace (May 1) and the just-launched “Extravaganza” at Bally’s (May 4) are still on the books. Human Nature is on sale at The Venetian on May 30.

But those dates are subject to postponement, as industry leader MGM Resorts has reminded.

Cirque back online

You can’t see Cirque live, but the company continues to pump content online. The latest “CirqueConnect” hourlong special posts at noon Friday. The presentation focuses on the international production “Allegra,” with additional performances of “Ka” at the MGM Grand and touring show “Kooza.”

This is the third online production, following last week’s spotlight of “Kurios,” “O” at Bellagio and “Bazzar.” All remain available for viewing on the company website.

