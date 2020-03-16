MGM Resorts shows likely down through mid-May

MGM Resorts officials originally issued producers a May 1 relaunch date, but that date is likely to move back.

Cast members from the Jabbawockeez rehearse at the MGM Grand hotel-casino at 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. S. on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015. (Review-Journal file photo)

Carrot Top celebrates the news that his contract has been extended by five years, through 2025, at Luxor's Atrium Showroom. (Luxor)

The cast of "Fantasy" at Luxor is shown on the Blue Carpet prior to "One Night For One Drop," held at O Theater at the Bellagio on Friday, March 8, 2019.( John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal @JohnnyKats

Two-time "America's Got Talent" champ Shin Lim has extended his residency at the Mirage through June 2020. (MGM Resorts International)

Cyndi Nelson and comedian Rob Sherwood walk off stage upon concluding their wedding ceremony at Brad Garrett's Comedy Club in the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Comedian Brad Garrett, left, officiates the wedding of Cyndi Nelson and comedian Rob Sherwood at Brad Garrett's Comedy Club in the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

MGM Resorts International hasn’t set a timeline for the reopening of its Las Vegas resorts, just announced Sunday. But we can expect the resort company’s venues to be dark at least through mid-May.

MGM Resorts officials originally issued producers and venue operators a May 1 relaunch date, as the resort company announced Sunday it would cease all operations in Las Vegas by Tuesday. However, that date is likely to move back to mid-May after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation Sunday that no gathering of 50 or more people take place in the next eight weeks.

The targeted May relaunch was noted Sunday by Brad Garrett, who operates his comedy club at MGM Grand’s Underground; and SPI Entertainment CEO Adam Steck, who produces Hans Klok, “Thunder From Down Under” and Australian Bee Gees at Excalibur’s Thunderland Showroom.

Of course, any timetable is subject to change given the turbulence resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. MGM Resorts’ decision to temporarily close its resorts is only the latest upheaval in Las Vegas.

The company has long been an industry leader in headlining entertainment on the Strip. Shows abruptly suspended include David Lee Roth’s return to House of Blues at Mandalay Bay; Carrot Top and “Fantasy” at Luxor; Jabbawockeez at MGM Grand; Boyz II Men, Terry Fator, and Shin Lim and Colin Cloud at the Mirage Theater; and also the Mirage’s Aces of Comedy series, where Bill Maher was canceled over the weekend. Matt Goss’ Sunday-night residency at Mirage’s 1Oak is also suspended.

Bruno Mars’ upcoming series at Park Theater at Park MGM on April 20-25 could also be jeopardy (though at this writing are still on sale). Ana Gabriel’s show scheduled for next Saturday, and Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out Live” tour stop set for April 4, both at Mandalay Bay Events Center, are postponed. At MGM Grand Garden, the Academy of Country Music Awards show set for April 5 is off; the Billboard Music Awards show on April 29 is still on, but also falls in the CDC’s eight-week timetable.

Saturday, Cirque du Soleil announced it is suspending its six Strip shows (five of which are staged in MGM Resorts hotels) and also Blue Man Group at Luxor. Magician David Copperfield also announced Saturday he is suspending operations indefinitely at his theater at MGM Grand.

‘Atomic’ site

Spiegelworld’s Las Vegas fiefdom is now completely now on hold.

“Atomic Saloon Show” is suspended effective Sunday from performances its second-level theater at the Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes.

“Absinthe” at Caesars Palace announced earlier Sunday it was going dark, as part of Caesars Entertainment’s decision to stop all shows in its Las Vegas through March 31. On Saturday, “Opium” at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas also stopped performances indefinitely.

“We want to thank our partners and the people of Las Vegas,” Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison said. “We love Vegas and all of us at Spiegelworld cannot wait to be back on stage where we belong.”

The weight of the concern is evident in that Spiegelworld did not issue a formal statement through its fictional character the Gazillionaire of “Absinthe.” The company has frequently called upon the wealthy, and boorish, show producer in its messaging.

The full suspension of the three shows means for the first time in nearly nine years no Spiegelworld productions will be performed on the Strip. “Absinthe” kicked off the company’s run in Vegas on April 1, 2011.

Trop shelves ‘Legends’

The Strip’s longest-running current production show, “Legends In Concert” at Tropicana Theater, has not been spared the coronavirus outbreak.

The 37-year-old tribute production is one of the shows suspended indefinitely at the Trop, which hotel officials announced internally Sunday. “Legends” opened in 1983 at the then-Imperial Palace (now Linq Hotel). It moved to Trop from the Flamingo in February 2019.

“Purple Reign,” the popular Prince tribute show, is also dark. The show with Jason Tenner in the lead role has bounced around Las Vegas since debuting in 1997 at the old Tom & Jerry’s on Maryland Parkway near UNLV. Laugh Factory, booked by veteran comic and club operator Harry Basil, is also down for at least a month. Andrew Dice Clay’s shows from March 27-29 have been pulled from the schedule.

The club has actually been slammed since the coronavirus outbreak became a crisis. As Basil says, “People want to laugh.”

Stream of consciousness

Mondays Dark starting a non-audience, live-stream format this week. Founder and emcee Mark Shunock is bringing in his house band and guest singers, but not filling the main room at The Space. Instead, the show is available at 9 p.m. Monday via live stream on the MondaysDark.com website, with a donation portal furnished.

This week’s theme is “Women Who Rock,” benefiting Refuge for Women Las Vegas.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com.